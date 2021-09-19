Representative Lee Zeldin, a staunch conservative from Long Island and the leading Republican nominee in next year’s gubernatorial race in New York, revealed that she had been diagnosed with leukemia last year and was undergoing treatment.

Mr Zeldin, 41, told attendees at the Ontario County Republican Party dinner on Friday night that he had been battling a diagnosis of early-stage chronic myeloid leukemia since November 2020. He confirmed in a text message to The New York Times on Saturday. That he has cancer, and then he issued a statement.

“Over the past nine months, I have achieved complete remission, expect to live a normal life, and my doctor says there is currently no evidence of disease in my system,” said Mr. Zeldin, former K. One of the most vocal supporters is President Donald J. Trump said. “My health is phenomenal, and I continue to function at 110 percent.”

Mr Zeldin mentioned his diagnosis partly because Trisha Turner, the chair of the Ontario County Party, was facing a health crisis of her own. State Assemblyman Brian Kolb said Mr Zeldin had brought roses for him, and drew parallels to his struggles and his own roses. Mr Kolb recalled Mr Zeldin saying he wanted to make sure his illness was under control before he began campaigning earlier this year.