Representative Lee Zeldin, a staunch conservative from Long Island and the leading Republican nominee in next year’s gubernatorial race in New York, revealed that she had been diagnosed with leukemia last year and was undergoing treatment.
Mr Zeldin, 41, told attendees at the Ontario County Republican Party dinner on Friday night that he had been battling a diagnosis of early-stage chronic myeloid leukemia since November 2020. He confirmed in a text message to The New York Times on Saturday. That he has cancer, and then he issued a statement.
“Over the past nine months, I have achieved complete remission, expect to live a normal life, and my doctor says there is currently no evidence of disease in my system,” said Mr. Zeldin, former K. One of the most vocal supporters is President Donald J. Trump said. “My health is phenomenal, and I continue to function at 110 percent.”
Mr Zeldin mentioned his diagnosis partly because Trisha Turner, the chair of the Ontario County Party, was facing a health crisis of her own. State Assemblyman Brian Kolb said Mr Zeldin had brought roses for him, and drew parallels to his struggles and his own roses. Mr Kolb recalled Mr Zeldin saying he wanted to make sure his illness was under control before he began campaigning earlier this year.
In the statement, Mr Zeldin said he had no side effects from his treatment, and dismissed questions as to whether the diagnosis would have implications for him as he is ticking off places around the state.
“I haven’t even given up any Army Reserve duty as a result of this diagnosis,” Mr. Zeldin said. He shared a statement from his hematologist, Dr. Jeffrey Veserka, that Mr. Zeldin now had “no evidence of disease.”
Mr Zeldin announced his candidacy for governor in April, with the incumbent at the time, Andrew M. Cuomo, a three-term Democrat who was elected in 2010, with an eye toward ousting.
“The bottom line is this: to save New York, Andrew Cuomo has to go,” Zeldin said when he announced his candidacy.
Mr Cuomo was embroiled in a scandal after complaints of sexual harassment surfaced against him from former and current employees. By the time a report by the attorney general, Letitia James, was released in August, the number of accusers had risen to 11.
Mr Cuomo denied most of the allegations, while Ms James’ report confirmed the complaints. He resigned a week later, and his exit reshaped the election.
Also running for governor as a Republican is Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani. The younger Mr Giuliani worked at the White House while Mr Trump was there, and has presented himself as an amalgamation of his father and the former president.
But Mr Trump and the former mayor are not particularly popular in the densest low-lying areas of New York, a state where Democrats outperform Republicans in registration.
Mr Zeldin has garnered much of the institutional support among Republicans statewide, and in his statement he describes himself as a “presumed” Republican candidate. In past election cycles for governor, the establishment’s choice for the Republican nominee has been replaced several times by the grassroots candidate. Such was the case in 2010, when Carl Paladino, a businessman from western New York, defeated former Congressman Rick Lazio of Long Island in the primary by nearly 2-1 votes.
But both Mr Zeldin and Mr Giuliani are running as more state-specific versions of Mr Trump, making such discrimination more difficult in the primary.
