Rep. Massie cites Constitution to slam Biden's upcoming 'ghost gun' rule: 'Congress makes laws'



Rep. Thomas Massey and Second Amendment advocates are backtracking on the Biden administration’s forthcoming “ghost gun” rule, which marks unconstitutional the use of privately made firearms without serial numbers.

“The Constitution does not allow the federal government to prevent you from making your own firearms. This is a fact that has been recognized for 200+ years. ” Correspondent Thomas Massey tweeted on Sunday.

Biden is expected to issue a ruling on ghost guns in a few days

Biden will nominate Steve Dettelbach, a former Obama-era U.S. attorney from Ohio, as his nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Monday, senior administration officials said. President Rose will also comment from the Garden on his administration’s gun control and crackdown on “ghost guns” that are not personally made and do not have serial numbers.

Ohio Govt. Divine Science Bill allows people to carry secret firearms without permission

The Biden administration plans to re-classify gun kits to qualify as firearms under the Gun Control Act, requiring manufacturers to be licensed and to include serial numbers in kits. According to senior administration officials, commercial vendors will be required to conduct background checks before selling kits.

Second Amendment advocates and conservatives said Messi was “spot on” with his criticism.

The rule has been making its way through the federal regulation process for nearly a year, with gun safety groups and congressional Democrats pressuring the judiciary to end the rule for months.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said in a statement Sunday that “before the peak of expansion and before it hits more people – or worse, it’s a good time to practice the ghost of a ghost gun.” “My message is simple: don’t wait any longer for these proposed federal rules.” Ghost guns are “very easy to build, very difficult to trace and very dangerous to ignore.”

The rule is expected to be sued in the coming weeks amid resistance from Second Amendment groups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.