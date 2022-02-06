Rep. Massie refuses to meet with the ‘morally bankrupt’ who enforce vaccine mandates



Thomas Massey of the Republic of Kentucky has vowed not to meet with executives and leaders of companies that impose a vaccine mandate on their employees or discriminate against consumers on the basis of vaccine status.

“Notice: I will not be meeting with an executive or manager of a company that is subjecting its employees to a COVID vaccine mandate or discriminating against employees or customers on the basis of COVID vaccination status,” Massey tweeted on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Massey said those who were ordering the vaccine were “scientifically uneducated, morally bankrupt, inhumane abusers.”

Texas Representative Chip Roy and Texas Representative Briscoe Kane both tweeted in support of Messi’s announcement.

Massey has often spoken out against the vaccine mandate and promised to boycott the vaccine mandate for restaurants in Washington, D.C., when the ban was enacted last month.

“The DC vaccine mandate will begin this weekend. My office will not comply.” He tweeted January 13 . “We will not show papers. We will not order takeouts from restaurants that require paperwork for meals. We will bring our food from Virginia or we will use it. Shame has fallen on our country’s capital.”

Masio joined a group of Republican lawmakers who had dinner at the DC Bar The Big Board last week that the organization refuses to impose city vaccine orders on its customers. The DC Health Department has finally shut down the Big Board for health violations.