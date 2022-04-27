World

Rep. Maxine Waters tests positive for COVID-19

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rep. Maxine Waters tests positive for COVID-19
Written by admin
Rep. Maxine Waters tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Maxine Waters tests positive for COVID-19

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Republican Maxine Waters, D-Calif. Announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is not experiencing any symptoms.

Waters says he is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is currently isolated.

Get the Gadget Clock app here

The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Maxine Waters, arrived in the Capitol of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, for a press conference to discuss President Joe Biden's official restructuring housing fund.

The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Maxine Waters, arrived in the Capitol of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, for a press conference to discuss President Joe Biden’s official restructuring housing fund.
(AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

“Today, I received a positive test result for Covid. I am currently isolated and have no symptoms. I am following all the protocols recommended by the attending physician’s office and the CDC guidelines. I am grateful and grateful for the full vaccination. Two booster shots.” Got it. Thanks, I’m fine, and if you haven’t already, I suggest everyone get vaccinated, “Waters said.

#Rep #Maxine #Waters #tests #positive #COVID19

READ Also  Texas Gov. Abbott vows to continue truck inspections until Biden, Mexico move to secure border

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment