Rep. Maxine Waters tests positive for COVID-19



Republican Maxine Waters, D-Calif. Announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is not experiencing any symptoms.

“Today, I received a positive test result for Covid. I am currently isolated and have no symptoms. I am following all the protocols recommended by the attending physician’s office and the CDC guidelines. I am grateful and grateful for the full vaccination. Two booster shots.” Got it. Thanks, I’m fine, and if you haven’t already, I suggest everyone get vaccinated, “Waters said.