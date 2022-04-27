Rep. Michelle Steel introduces bill to hold colleges accountable for using ‘personality traits’ in admissions



First in Fox: California GOP Representative Michelle Steele is introducing legislation to ensure greater transparency in higher education by requiring colleges and universities to be transparent about the use of “personality traits” in admissions decisions.

The new bill comes after the Supreme Court agreed to hear two lawsuits against U.S. colleges, Harvard University and Chapel Hill (UNC) against the University of North Carolina, accusing them of “punishing Asian American applicants” and “admissions” for using the nation as a factor.

An Amicus Brief filed by the then Trump administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2018 alleges that Harvard scored less than Asian Americans in the “Personal Rating” component, which includes “positive personality”, “profitability” and thematic qualities such as being. . “Good person” with “human qualities”.

The “Harvard Act” introduced by Steel on Wednesday will oblige higher education institutions to use those personality traits as the main reason for admission.

“Every student should have the opportunity to succeed and build the American dream based on their own merits. It’s wrong to use personality traits, or discriminatory racial preferences in admissions practice,” Steele told Gadget Clock Digital.

“I have worked for decades to bring justice to our education system, and this is another important step in ensuring an equal playing field for all students,” Steele continued.

The bill requires colleges to publicly acknowledge the use of their personality traits in admissions, making it easier to access their application materials and websites. An explanation will also be needed as to why they use such features and the criteria and values ​​used in the ratings of potential students.

Steele’s office said they were still recruiting associates to the law. Congresswomen have previously worked to ban racial preference in education as well as employment in the state, in line with Prop 209, the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prilogger called on the Supreme Court not to take up the case, citing precedents and lower court decisions supporting Harvard and allowing the college applicant’s race to be used as a factor in admissions. Also, Biden DOJ dropped a similar lawsuit against Yale University admissions practice shortly after Biden took over.

“Harvard uses race at every stage of the admissions process,” the Students for Fair Admission, which took the case to the Supreme Court, said in its filing. “African-American and Hispanic students with a PSAT score of 1100 or higher are invited to apply to Harvard, but white and Asian-American students must score 1350. … In some parts of the country, Asian-American applicants must score higher. More than any other ethnic group, including whites, will be recruited by Harvard. “

Harvard and UNC maintain that their race use in admissions is correct and does not discriminate against Asian Americans.

The High Court is likely to make a decision in 2023 in the case of President and Fellow of Students for Fair Admission Inc. v. Harvard College.

Caitlin McFall of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.