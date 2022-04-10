Rep. Mike Turner describes ‘disheartening despair’ at Polish refugee facility, blames Putin for atrocities



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Representative Mike Turner, speaking to Gadget Clock Digital with a bipartisan congressional delegation on the northeastern Poland-Ukraine border in R-Ohio, described the “heartbreaking” impact on Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

Turner, who serves as a ranking member of the House Standing Committee on Intelligence, traveled to the Polish border with Ukraine over the weekend with House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalis, and Republican. Ripa, a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Michael McCall, R-Texas, Republica Ken Calvert, R-Caliph, Republican French Hill, R-Arc. Michelle Fishbach, R-Min. And Democratic Representative Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Kathleen Rice of New York.

The lawmakers met with Polish officials, representatives of the United States and NATO, and held talks centered on the “local Polish response”, particularly on the logistics and care of displaced Ukrainians.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

They also had a briefing on how the Ukrainians got weapons to defend themselves against Russian forces, which Turner told Gadget Clock Digital that should have happened earlier if the Biden administration had responded to the request for immediate assistance.

“It would have been much more timely if Biden had responded earlier and supplied arms to Ukraine. And now seeing the logistics and knowing that this is a conflict, war is happening, we would be able to get weapons and be there. They are fighting to try, but now they are able to repel the Russian attack, “said Turner.

Discussions were held on what Ukraine needs for “surface-to-air missile and sea defense to be able to counter the Russian threat”.

Members of Congress also visited a Polish refugee facility, which Turner said was “heartbreaking” to witness.

“It’s heartbreaking to see people fleeing the war, possessing things that they can grab. With their young children, probably just trying to find safety. It’s getting clearer as you see people fleeing the war, it’s really about one person. “It’s about Putin,” Turner told Gadget Clock Digital.

He blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the brutality of the war and the horrific reality for refugees that he saw.

Mayor Mariupol says 31,000 residents have been deported to ‘Russian’ filtration camps’ at gunpoint, eviction halted

“This is not a geopolitical conflict. This is not a war between nations. This is not a natural disaster. This is absolutely Vladimir Putin, who is mercilessly bombing a nation, killing innocent people indiscriminately and forcing millions to flee.”

Turner says the “urgency” of the demand for Ukrainian refugees is extremely serious, with many having health concerns. Other stressors include “food demand, clothing, logistics to move to Poland”.

“Many of them do not know anyone here. So they are coming to a country where they do not want help from friends or other relatives. What will happen to the country or what will happen to their families when they return, ”Turner told Gadget Clock Digital.

In response to reports that Putin is shaking up his leadership and may resume military operations in Ukraine, Turner said that despite any changes, Putin’s intentions remain the same.

Russia to mobilize 60,000 conservationists to secure its sights in eastern Ukraine: senior defense official

“On Ukrainian soil, it is clear that Russia is moving its troops around and perhaps implementing new plans. But what is clear to those watching is that Putin’s last game and goal has not changed. “

“And also, since we know that Putin’s design includes the Baltic and Eastern Europe, it makes it even more desperate that Ukraine has the capability to defend itself against Russia. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “

Turner concluded that lawmakers plan to return to the US capital and inform their colleagues and the Biden administration of the Ukrainian government’s most pressing needs, both on humanitarian and military grounds.

“And our goal, of course, is to return to the capital with this information in an effort to support them in their efforts to get the things they need to protect themselves and meet the needs of their countrymen.”

Republicans at the top intelligence committee have said they expect the Biden administration to acknowledge how dangerous the situation is for the whole world and that it is “critical” that the United States respond by sending more deadly aid.

“This is a big and serious conflict that shows that Putin must be willing to kill innocent people and disrupt an entire nation. And I hope the administration understands how dangerous this makes him and how dangerous the situation is for both Europe and the United States.” NATO. And it is important that we respond in the best way possible in a way that we can support Ukraine through lethal assistance. “