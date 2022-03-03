Rep. Roy demands answers from CDC on vaccine data: They ‘owe us the damn truth’



Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy’s letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the agency’s response to masking and vaccine effectiveness is an attempt to address the “lack of transparency” and “political agenda,” Roy told Gadget Clock on Thursday.

“The American people want to know the truth, “Roy explained.

Send judgment Letter Earlier this week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was asked if the agency had released coronavirus hospital admissions information that they had allegedly blocked because of fears it would contradict her message about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

In a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Roy wrote, “I am writing to seek answers to your agency’s alarming report that deliberately withheld data on COVID-19 hospital admissions.” “According to a recent New York Times report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allegedly withheld data, such as data on COVID-19 hospital admissions by vaccine status, because agency staff said the data could be misinterpreted.”

Roy cited a New York Times report in late February that said the CDC had been “regularly collecting data on covid vaccines since their first roll-out last year” but was “reluctant” to release these figures to the public because they could be misinterpreted. Since the vaccines are ineffective. “

While Roy told Gadget Clock that vaccines could be a net benefit for certain sections of society, the CDC still has a responsibility to release data regardless of its potential political impact.

“When the CDC official said, ‘Oh, we are reluctant to disclose this because it could be interpreted as ineffective vaccines’, that’s exactly what we’re seeing all the time,” Roy said. “However, under the leadership of all these so-called experts, social media basically has a political agenda so that everyone believes that vaccines work no matter what.”

Roy added that the CDC has changed the definition of vaccination in the last 15 months, indicating that the motive behind the guidelines is political.

“At first it was ‘don’t worry the vaccine will stop you from getting it’ and then ‘oh no that’s not true but we’ll have some kind of gloss on it,'” Roy recalled, adding to President Biden. Says Last year that “you won’t get covid” if you get vaccinated.

Roy’s letter asked Walensky to provide details of the vaccine’s messaging and data release, but also sought information about the decision, which was updated in the agency’s latest Mask Wear Guide, which Roy said was too politicized and did not follow suit. Science.

“When masking, you go back to March 2020, wear a mask if you are sick and if you are not sick you don’t have to wear a face mask, then it should be a mask on everyone outside the conversion, then it became that around you People have to wear masks to protect themselves, “Roy said.” Then about a year ago it was fully vaccinated. People don’t have to wear a mask, then people who are fully vaccinated have to wear a mask inside. In January of this year, cloth masks offer the least protection and we recommend the N95. It’s just crazy and then it has changed into a state of union. It’s just nuts. “

“The thing that drives me crazy,” Roy explained. “It’s really a glimpse of what happens when you hand over your freedom to unelected bureaucrats to make decisions for you.”

The bottom line is that Joe Biden of the State of the Union was talking about an investigation into the Covid fraud. And when asked about it, they said we don’t want to take the risk because we thought the vaccine’s effectiveness would be misinterpreted. That’s wrong. It’s propaganda. “

Roy said the CDC did not respond to his letter or provide any information related to the questions he submitted by the April 1 deadline.

The CDC did not respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.