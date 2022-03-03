World

Rep. Roy demands answers from CDC on vaccine data: They ‘owe us the damn truth’

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rep. Roy demands answers from CDC on vaccine data: They ‘owe us the damn truth’
Written by admin
Rep. Roy demands answers from CDC on vaccine data: They ‘owe us the damn truth’

Rep. Roy demands answers from CDC on vaccine data: They ‘owe us the damn truth’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy’s letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the agency’s response to masking and vaccine effectiveness is an attempt to address the “lack of transparency” and “political agenda,” Roy told Gadget Clock on Thursday.

The American people want to know the truth, “Roy explained.

Biden Union has announced new COVID-19 initiatives in the state of Address

Send judgment Letter Earlier this week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was asked if the agency had released coronavirus hospital admissions information that they had allegedly blocked because of fears it would contradict her message about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

WASHINGTON, DC - November 04: Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

WASHINGTON, DC – November 04: Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
(Chip Somodevilla)

In a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Roy wrote, “I am writing to seek answers to your agency’s alarming report that deliberately withheld data on COVID-19 hospital admissions.” “According to a recent New York Times report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allegedly withheld data, such as data on COVID-19 hospital admissions by vaccine status, because agency staff said the data could be misinterpreted.”

Americans deserve forgiveness from the CDC, Biden’s anti-science machine

Roy cited a New York Times report in late February that said the CDC had been “regularly collecting data on covid vaccines since their first roll-out last year” but was “reluctant” to release these figures to the public because they could be misinterpreted. Since the vaccines are ineffective. “

Washington, DC - September 22: Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas) joins Correspondent Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.), Speaking at a news conference on the National Defense Approval Bill.

Washington, DC – September 22: Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas) joins Correspondent Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.), Speaking at a news conference on the National Defense Approval Bill.
(Photo by Kevin Deutsch / Getty Images)

READ Also  U.S. Indicts Iranian Hackers in Voter Intimidation Effort

While Roy told Gadget Clock that vaccines could be a net benefit for certain sections of society, the CDC still has a responsibility to release data regardless of its potential political impact.

“When the CDC official said, ‘Oh, we are reluctant to disclose this because it could be interpreted as ineffective vaccines’, that’s exactly what we’re seeing all the time,” Roy said. “However, under the leadership of all these so-called experts, social media basically has a political agenda so that everyone believes that vaccines work no matter what.”

Roy added that the CDC has changed the definition of vaccination in the last 15 months, indicating that the motive behind the guidelines is political.

“At first it was ‘don’t worry the vaccine will stop you from getting it’ and then ‘oh no that’s not true but we’ll have some kind of gloss on it,'” Roy recalled, adding to President Biden. Says Last year that “you won’t get covid” if you get vaccinated.

Roy’s letter asked Walensky to provide details of the vaccine’s messaging and data release, but also sought information about the decision, which was updated in the agency’s latest Mask Wear Guide, which Roy said was too politicized and did not follow suit. Science.

“When masking, you go back to March 2020, wear a mask if you are sick and if you are not sick you don’t have to wear a face mask, then it should be a mask on everyone outside the conversion, then it became that around you People have to wear masks to protect themselves, “Roy said.” Then about a year ago it was fully vaccinated. People don’t have to wear a mask, then people who are fully vaccinated have to wear a mask inside. In January of this year, cloth masks offer the least protection and we recommend the N95. It’s just crazy and then it has changed into a state of union. It’s just nuts. “

READ Also  Eitan Biran Is Expected to Return to Italy

“The thing that drives me crazy,” Roy explained. “It’s really a glimpse of what happens when you hand over your freedom to unelected bureaucrats to make decisions for you.”

Atlanta, Georgia, USA - August 28, 2011: Close-up of the entrance markers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Atlanta, Georgia, USA – August 28, 2011: Close-up of the entrance markings at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(iStock)

The bottom line is that Joe Biden of the State of the Union was talking about an investigation into the Covid fraud. And when asked about it, they said we don’t want to take the risk because we thought the vaccine’s effectiveness would be misinterpreted. That’s wrong. It’s propaganda. “

Roy said the CDC did not respond to his letter or provide any information related to the questions he submitted by the April 1 deadline.

The CDC did not respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.


#Rep #Roy #demands #answers #CDC #vaccine #data #owe #damn #truth

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Letter from WWII soldier delivered to his family 76 years after he mailed it

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment