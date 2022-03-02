World

Rep. Roy demands CDC provide data on COVID hospitalizations: ‘Americans have been rightly confused’

1 day ago
Texas Republican Congressman Chip judgment Has sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking the agency to release coronavirus hospital admissions information which they allegedly withheld.

In a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Roy wrote, “I am writing to seek answers to your agency’s alarming report that deliberately withheld data on COVID-19 hospital admissions.” “According to a recent New York Times report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allegedly withheld data, such as data on COVID-19 hospital admissions by vaccine status, because agency staff said the data could be misinterpreted.”

Washington, DC - September 22: Correspondent Chip Roy (R-Texas)

(Photo by Kevin Deutsch / Getty Images)

Roy cited a New York Times report in late February that said the CDC had been “regularly collecting data on covid vaccines since their first launch last year” but was “reluctant” to release these figures to the public because they could be misinterpreted. Invalid. “

In his letter, Roy said that if the New York Times report is accurate, it represents a “stunning revelation” that “further erodes the American public’s lack of confidence in your organization.”

Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), spoke during a hearing on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

(Photographer: Shawn Thu / EPA / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Under your leadership, Americans are rightly confused and tired of countless policy changes, politically motivated lies, and bureaucratic excesses,” Roy wrote to Wellesky.

Roy asked Walensky to answer three questions by April 1, 2022.

“1. On what date will the CDC fully disclose its data regarding hospitalization by vaccine status? Please provide a copy of that data,” Roy wrote. “2. Please provide details of any contact, including a copy of the letter, relating to your organization’s decision to withhold publication of certain data regarding COVID-19 hospital admissions. Requested or Recommended? Which was reflected in the latest guideline, February 25, 2022? If so, please provide details of that contact with a copy of the letter. “

Atlanta, Georgia, USA - August 28, 2011: Close-up of the entrance markings at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (iStock)

Atlanta, Georgia, USA – August 28, 2011: Close-up of entrance markings at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (iStock)
(iStock)

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock

