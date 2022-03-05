World

Rep. Salazar sends message to Elon Musk: Help me with Cuba

13 hours ago
Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., Is making a personal appeal SpaceX CEO Elon Musk To bring satellite internet technology to Cuba, as he did in Ukraine.

Billionaire entrepreneur Musk has sent Starlink satellite technology to Ukraine Public request From Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mikhailov Fedorov, who is concerned about Internet disruptions during the Russian invasion.

According to Musk, the service is now up and running and is the only non-Russian communication system that is still operating in some parts of Ukraine.

Salazar will launch a plan to give access to telecommunications abroad once internet access is cut off

“I thank Mr. Elon Musk, and I would love to do the same for Cuba,” Salazar told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview. “We were trying to reach him and his technology because it was basically sending a message to those people: You are not alone.”

Ripa. Maria Salazar has introduced proposals condemning the horrors of socialism, including the examples of China, Cuba and North Korea.

(Getty Images)

“We know that the Russians are going to shut down the internet because they want to destroy it in silence or darkness,” Salazar continued. “Starlink and Mr. Musk, they are heroes, because what they are doing is showing the world through images, the brutality that the Russians are carrying out.”

The connectivity issue is a high priority for Salazar, the new lawmaker from South Florida who is the daughter of an exiled Cuban. He enacted a law in August called Operation Starfall, to provide access to wireless communications abroad when the rogue regime cut off Internet access.

The law calls for the installation of stratospheric balloons, aerostats or satellite technologies capable of providing high-speed wireless internet from anywhere on the planet, the stratosphere or higher ground.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla Inc., gives a speech on December 18, 2018 in Hawthorne, California.

(REUTERS // file photo via Robin Beck / Pool)

The law was enacted in July after anti-government protests began in Cuba. The communist government responded by restricting Internet access in an attempt to suppress dissent and cover up violent crackdowns on workers.

“If the Biden administration had provided Cubans with an Internet connection, you would have 5 million Cubans on the streets of Havana,” Salazar said. “It is impossible for the Cuban regime to keep 5 million people in prison. And that would be the beginning of the end.”

Musk’s two companies, Telsa and Starlink’s press office, did not immediately respond to Gadget Clock’ request for comment.

As people march in support of anti-government protests in Cuba, Dulles Diaz, center, and his brother Carlos Diaz demonstrate to the left on July 14, 2021, in Little Havana, Miami.

(AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee)

Starlink is a network of approximately 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit that provides high-speed broadband internet by connecting to ground terminals. According to Internet Monitor Netblocks, Ukraine has been experiencing periodic Internet disruptions, with Russian forces attacking from the north, south and east.

The biggest difference between setting up Starlink stations in Cuba and Ukraine is that the Ukrainian government wants an internet connection. Musk warned that Ukraine’s Starlink system could be vulnerable to Russian cyber attacks.

David More and Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


