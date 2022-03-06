World

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee demands Russia release Brittney Griner: ‘No right’

1 min ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee demands Russia release Brittney Griner: ‘No right’
Written by admin
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee demands Russia release Brittney Griner: ‘No right’

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee demands Russia release Brittney Griner: ‘No right’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is demanding the release of WNBA star Brittany Greener, who was detained by Russian authorities on charges of possessing a vapor with marijuana oil.

“We know there were some issues with the vap cartridge and other items, but let me be very clear,” said Lee, who represents Greener’s hometown of Houston, Texas, in Congress. Says On saturday. “Brittany Greener is a US citizen, she was a guest in Russia … and I will demand her release.”

Phoenix Mercury's Britney Greener # 42 in the first half of the fourth game of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals

Phoenix Mercury’s Britney Greener # 42 in the first half of the fourth game of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals
(Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

American basketball star Brittany Greener arrested in Russia on drug charges, faces 10 years in prison

Lee added that he had spoken with the State Department to “try to focus on their situation.”

“I do not want to disregard a sovereign nation, but Putin has disregarded his full service to the sovereign nations of the world,” Lee said. “Anyone who is killing, attacking and destroying Ukraine, a neighboring country that does not bother them, has no right to hold Miss Greener. Period.”

U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, file)

U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, file)

Lee called for any alleged violations to be dealt with “diplomatically”, citing Greener’s “multifaceted history of Olympic gold medals” and said the Moscow prison was “no place for him”, especially when considering Putin’s deportation to Ukraine. War protesters jailed.

READ Also  Nor’easter Dumping More Than A Foot Of Snow On Long Island & Jersey Shore; Up To 8 Inches On NYC – Gadget Clock

Ukraine’s Humanitarian Ceasefire with Russia: Live Update

Russia’s state media announced on Saturday that Greener, a member of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, had been arrested last month after being caught with a vap cartridge containing hash oil.

The Russian Federal Customs Service has released a video of the incident showing Greener passing through security at the Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow.

According to Russian authorities, Greener could face anywhere from 5 to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Greener played for the UMMC Ekaterinburg women’s basketball team in Russia during the off-season of the WNBA. It is common among WNBA players to play abroad during the off-season of the WNBA who have the opportunity to earn lucrative contracts that are often higher than their earnings in the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Yuri Kochetkov / Poole photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Yuri Kochetkov / Poole photo via AP)
(Pool photo via Yuri Kochetkov / AP)

Greener’s agent said ESPN A statement on Saturday stated that “this is an ongoing legal matter and we are discussing this with the WNBA NBA.

“We are aware of the situation in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her team and the WNBA and NBA,” the agent’s statement said. “Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of his case, but we can be sure that while we are working to get him home, his mental and physical health remains our primary concern.”

#Rep #Sheila #Jackson #Lee #demands #Russia #release #Brittney #Griner

READ Also  University of Virginia paid CRT proponent Ibram Kendi more than $500 per minute for lecture: report
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment