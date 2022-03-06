Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee demands Russia release Brittney Griner: ‘No right’



Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is demanding the release of WNBA star Brittany Greener, who was detained by Russian authorities on charges of possessing a vapor with marijuana oil.

“We know there were some issues with the vap cartridge and other items, but let me be very clear,” said Lee, who represents Greener’s hometown of Houston, Texas, in Congress. Says On saturday. “Brittany Greener is a US citizen, she was a guest in Russia … and I will demand her release.”

Lee added that he had spoken with the State Department to “try to focus on their situation.”

“I do not want to disregard a sovereign nation, but Putin has disregarded his full service to the sovereign nations of the world,” Lee said. “Anyone who is killing, attacking and destroying Ukraine, a neighboring country that does not bother them, has no right to hold Miss Greener. Period.”

Lee called for any alleged violations to be dealt with “diplomatically”, citing Greener’s “multifaceted history of Olympic gold medals” and said the Moscow prison was “no place for him”, especially when considering Putin’s deportation to Ukraine. War protesters jailed.

Russia’s state media announced on Saturday that Greener, a member of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, had been arrested last month after being caught with a vap cartridge containing hash oil.

The Russian Federal Customs Service has released a video of the incident showing Greener passing through security at the Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow.

According to Russian authorities, Greener could face anywhere from 5 to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Greener played for the UMMC Ekaterinburg women’s basketball team in Russia during the off-season of the WNBA. It is common among WNBA players to play abroad during the off-season of the WNBA who have the opportunity to earn lucrative contracts that are often higher than their earnings in the United States.

Greener’s agent said ESPN A statement on Saturday stated that “this is an ongoing legal matter and we are discussing this with the WNBA NBA .

“We are aware of the situation in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her team and the WNBA and NBA,” the agent’s statement said. “Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of his case, but we can be sure that while we are working to get him home, his mental and physical health remains our primary concern.”