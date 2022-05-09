Rep. Stefanik accuses NY state of using COVID relief funds to push critical race theory



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Republican Alice Stefanik, RNY, wants to know how the New York Department of Education is using federal coronavirus relief money, expressing concern that it is being used to promote critical race theory in public schools.

In a letter from Gadget Clock to Education Commissioner Betty Rosa and first reported by the New York Post, Stephanik noted that the state’s plans to spend relief funds included tackling “anti-racism and anti-discrimination” and “inherent” . Prejudice “and” benefits “, and not just the effects of the epidemic on education and educators.

ELISE STEFANIK is taking part in the latest round of endorsements for the mid-term elections of 2022.

“I am writing with serious concern that the federal taxpayer dollars provided by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund are being used to promote social and emotional education (SEL). Education (CRSE), Stephanik wrote in a letter sent Friday.

“Covering the racist and divisive ideology of critical race theory with vague and seemingly innocuous terminology does not diminish the damage it does to students,” he said.

The Republican congresswoman says her state’s “anti-apartheid enactment is not about maintaining equal protection of the law guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment, but about advocating for the discriminatory treatment of Americans on the basis of race.” He criticized the state for creating a plan for federal funding that included “social psychological support in a culturally responsive sustainable structure”, instead of reopening schools and sticking to children’s academic challenges.

Teaching critical race theory, equity a ‘distraction’ from real education crisis: experts

Stefanik called on the department to provide a list of all socio-psychological education activities in public schools in the state, “discussing any memos or other materials that discuss the decision to use federal epidemic funds to support critical race theory in the guise of SEL and CRSE.”

Stephanik, a senior member of the House Committee on Education and Labor, promised in April that “this gross misuse of taxpayer funds will be closely monitored.”

Gadget Clock reached out to the New York Department of Education for comment, but they did not immediately respond. In a statement to the Post, they denied using federal epidemic funds to promote critical race theory in schools.

“None of the policies or initiatives developed by NYSED or the Board of Regents are related to Critical Race Theory,” they said. , Immigrant students, homeless students and foster care children and youth. “