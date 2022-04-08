Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis



CALVEVILLE, Texas – In the three months since Rabbi Charlie Citron-Walker and three of his congregations were captured at gunpoint in their Texas synagogue, the sanctuary has had new carpets laid, walls repainted, entrances redesigned and new doors installed. . He said it was healing to see.

“Every time I’ve been back, I’ve seen them move forward,” said Citron-Walker.

Congregation Beth Israel will be re-dedicated on Friday in the Fort Worth suburb of Collieville, and members will celebrate Shabbat in their own building for the first time since the attack.

After a 10-hour standoff on 15 January ended with the rest of the hostages fleeing and an FBI tactical team rushing to kill the gunman, the synagogue was left with broken doors and windows, bullet holes and shattered glass.

Synagogue founder Anna Salton Eisen says the scene reminds her of an abandoned Poland synagogue that is still marked by World War II bullets she saw while traveling with her parents to the country in 1998 – both surviving the Holocaust.

“I was standing in my synagogue at the time, and it was just empty and silent and it showed signs of violence happening,” Eisen said.

Eisen said the return would help in the healing process.

“We are not defeated, and we are not going to live in fear,” he said.

Congregation leaders of about 160 families said they were impressed by the love and support they received as they returned from receiving services while undergoing repairs at the Methodist Church. They also want to focus on fighting the anti-Semitism that led the gunman to their synagogue.

“It is my hope and my prayer that there is a greater awareness of how harmful hate can be,” said Citron-Walker, who started a new job at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in July.

He was preparing for a morning service on January 15 when a stranger approached the synagogue. Citron-Walker welcomed the man, who said he had spent the winter night outside, chatting with her and making her tea.

Then, as Citron-Walker and his three men prayed together – and others watched online – a click from a gun could be heard. During the standoff, British citizen owner Faisal Akram demanded the release of a long-serving Pakistani woman in nearby Fort Worth after she was convicted of attempting to kill U.S. soldiers.

The hostages said Akram cited anti-Semitic stereotypes, believing that the Jews were using force that could free the woman.

One hostage, 85-year-old Lawrence Schwartz, was released about six hours later. At around 9pm, Citron-Walker threw a chair at Akram and the rest of the hostages fled, and the hostages fled through the side door.

Citron-Walker credits past security training for getting them out safely, including training from the Secure Community Network, founded in 2004 by a Jewish organization.

The hostage-taking in Texas comes just three years after America’s deadliest anti-Semitic attack, when a gunman killed 11 worshipers at three synagogues in the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue.

“We believe the training is very important,” said Michael Masters, National Director and CEO of Secure Community Network. “You rarely get up on an occasion in a critical event, you go back to your training level.”

He says they trained more than 17,000 people last year and surpassed that number in the first three months of this year.

Michael Fenfer, president of Congress Beth Israel, said Thursday that it would continue security training and that in the future it would receive “much more police security than in the past.”

Jeff Cohen, one of the four hostages, said he was excited to be back.

“It’s part of that process, we have to see where we’re going,” said Cohen, vice president and director of security at Synagogue.