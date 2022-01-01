Report Finds Utah Police Made Mistakes in Encounter With Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie – Gadget Clock





The Moab, Utah, law enforcement officials who encountered Gabby Petito and her fiancé a month earlier than her physique was discovered in Wyoming made a number of errors, an impartial evaluation launched Wednesday has discovered.

The evaluation, performed by Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe of the Worth Metropolis Police Division in Utah, discovered that the officers who responded to an Aug. 12 incident between Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, misclassified the incident. Their reviews additionally lacked particulars, the evaluation decided.

The impartial investigation was performed after a lawyer filed a proper criticism elevating questions on how the incident was dealt with.

The evaluation recommends that the 2 officers, Eric Pratt and Daniel Scott Robbins, be positioned on probation. Cellphone numbers for the pair couldn’t instantly be discovered Wednesday night time.

Learn the total story on NBCNews.com right here.

It is regular for {couples} to argue or for a accomplice to ask about your whereabouts – however there are patterns of unhealthy habits that ought to elevate crimson flags. In gentle of latest information in the Gabby Petito case, we spoke to Tracy Tamborra, a prison justice professor on the College of New Haven and former director of a home violence companies company in New Jersey.