Report of infiltration of Chinese soldiers in Uttarakhand BJP MP Subramanian Swamy taunted

On reports of Chinese troops allegedly entering Uttarakhand border and demolishing and damaging some constructions BJP MP Subramanian Swamy taunted the government on Tuesday. On Twitter, he wrote the headline of the news published in the English newspaper Economic Times and wrote that “Someone came?” However, many others have responded to his satirical tweet.

SK Kunchal @Sandeep24048945 wrote “If you were so active in 1962, India would not have lost 40 thousand kms of land. Anyway you are more interested in insulting @narendramodi than in national interest. In this process you are helping @RahulGandhi who will never come to power.”

A user named Anil [email protected] wrote, “Sir if enemy encroachment on border, it is failure of local security forces deployed there. The problem is that we are not used to fixing accountability and taking appropriate action. There is no need to advise the government at the Center on day-to-day activities.”

It is being told that about 100 soldiers were seen in ‘Badahoti’, the Chinese border area adjoining Chamoli, Uttarakhand. This news has been published by the English newspaper Economic Times. According to the newspaper, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers entered the Indian border and returned to their areas after damaging some constructions. It also included a bridge.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami denied being aware of the matter. On the other hand, Uttarakhand Governor BK Joshi and former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna have admitted about the Chinese infiltration attempt in the Badahoti area.

Meanwhile, local officials and intelligence swung into action as soon as the activities of Chinese soldiers were detected. The Badahoti area has not been one of the major flashpoints in recent years. However, minor incidents have been reported here. Before the 1962 war, China had carried out infiltration in this area. For the first time in 1954, Chinese soldiers were seen in the area with equipment, which later increased.