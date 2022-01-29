report shows BJP richest party BSP at number two know about Congress and Samajwadi Party assets

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has prepared this report on the basis of analysis of assets and liabilities of regional and national political parties in the year 2019-20. About 7 national parties and 44 regional parties have been included in this report. According to this report, in the financial year 2019-20, seven national parties declared assets worth Rs 6,988.57 crore and 44 regional parties declared assets worth Rs 2,129.38 crore. Of these, the BJP declared maximum assets of about 4847.78 crores. After this BSP declared 698.33 crore and Congress 588.16 crore.

On the other hand, out of the assets declared by all 44 regional parties, only the top 10 regional parties have about 95 per cent of the assets. The top ten regional parties have assets worth 2028.715 crore out of a total of 2,129.38 crore. Among the regional parties, Samajwadi Party has the highest declared assets of Rs 563.47 crore followed by TRS with declared assets of Rs 301.47 crore. On the other hand, AIDMK has declared assets of Rs 267.61 crore. The share of fixed deposits in the total assets declared by regional parties is the highest. According to the financial year 2019-20, the fixed deposit with the regional parties was about Rs 1,639.51 crore.

According to the report, SP has declared Rs 434.219 crore, TRS Rs 256.01 crore, AIDMK Rs 246.90 crore, DMK Rs 162.425 crore, Shiv Sena Rs 148.46 crore, BJD Rs 118.425 crore in fixed deposit. At the same time, the regional parties also declared about 60 crores as liabilities in 2019-20.

While in national parties, BJP declared Rs 3,253.00 crore and BSP Rs 618.86 crore as fixed deposit. On the other hand, Congress declared 240.90 crore in fixed deposit. The national parties declared total liabilities of Rs 74.27 crore in the financial year 2019-20.