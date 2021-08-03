Report: State Trooper Assigned to Cuomo’s Protective Detail Among Those Harassed

In an email cited in the report, the senior retail member who spoke with Mr. Cuomo told the woman, “Ha ha, they changed the 3 year minimum to 2. Just for you. “

After the woman was transferred to Mr. Cuomo’s protective post in January 2018, the governor “sexually harassed her on several occasions,” according to the report. The woman told investigators that the governor’s behavior was “flirtatious” and “scary” and that he did not act the same towards men.

The woman told investigators about several offensive comments by Mr Cuomo that made her uncomfortable, including on several occasions when he criticized her for not wearing a dress, which she interpreted as a suggestion to wear “tighter clothes”.

She also said she felt particularly uncomfortable when Mr. Cuomo once asked her why she wanted to get married, saying that “it always ends in divorce, and you lose money and your money. libido decreases, ”according to the report.

The soldier also described several instances in which the governor made unwanted physical contact. In an elevator in Mr. Cuomo’s office in Manhattan, she said, he once stood behind her and ran his finger from the top of her neck down her spine to the middle of her. back, saying “Hey, you,” she told investigators.