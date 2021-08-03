Report: State Trooper Assigned to Cuomo’s Protective Detail Among Those Harassed
An anonymous state soldier assigned to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s protection detail was among the women who accused the governor of harassment in a report by the state attorney general released Tuesday.
The state soldier told investigators that she and Mr. Cuomo briefly met for a few minutes during an event in November 2017 at the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge in New York City.
After the two met, Mr. Cuomo spoke to an anonymous senior member assigned to his protection detachment and requested that the female soldier join the detachment, according to the report.
The woman was hired in detail even though she did not have the three years of state police experience required for the job, investigators said.
In an email cited in the report, the senior retail member who spoke with Mr. Cuomo told the woman, “Ha ha, they changed the 3 year minimum to 2. Just for you. “
After the woman was transferred to Mr. Cuomo’s protective post in January 2018, the governor “sexually harassed her on several occasions,” according to the report. The woman told investigators that the governor’s behavior was “flirtatious” and “scary” and that he did not act the same towards men.
The woman told investigators about several offensive comments by Mr Cuomo that made her uncomfortable, including on several occasions when he criticized her for not wearing a dress, which she interpreted as a suggestion to wear “tighter clothes”.
She also said she felt particularly uncomfortable when Mr. Cuomo once asked her why she wanted to get married, saying that “it always ends in divorce, and you lose money and your money. libido decreases, ”according to the report.
The soldier also described several instances in which the governor made unwanted physical contact. In an elevator in Mr. Cuomo’s office in Manhattan, she said, he once stood behind her and ran his finger from the top of her neck down her spine to the middle of her. back, saying “Hey, you,” she told investigators.
In the summer of 2019, while standing outside her home on Mt. Kisco, in Westchester County, asked if Mr. Cuomo needed anything, to which he replied, “Can I kiss you?” “
At that point, she told investigators, she froze, wondering how she could politely decline without Mr. Cuomo fighting back somehow. So she replied, “Of course.” When Mr. Cuomo kissed her on the cheek, she said, he said something grateful that the behavior was inappropriate. The incident was corroborated by another member of the protection team, investigators said.
Mr. Cuomo then asked to kiss her on another occasion later in the year, the soldier told investigators. This time she refused.
In September 2019, as the soldier was providing security at an event on Long Island and holding a door open for Mr. Cuomo, he ran his hand over his stomach, from his navel to his right hip, he said. she declared.
Understanding the scandals that challenge Governor Cuomo’s leadership
A male state police investigator told the attorney general’s legal team that he saw Mr. Cuomo touch her stomach and asked her if she wanted to report it, according to the report. She said at the time that she feared retaliation, he said.
Mr Cuomo denied touching the female soldier on the stomach or back and said he may have kissed her once on the cheek at a Christmas party, according to the report.
A state police spokesperson said the attorney general’s report was under review and declined to comment further.
Thomas H. Mungeer, the president of the union that represents the soldiers of the State of New York, said in a statement that he was “outraged and disgusted” that one of its members charged with ensuring the safety of the governor ” cannot enjoy the same feeling of security in his work environment that has been provided to him.
The charges against the governor seemed particularly shocking given that the soldier had taken an oath to uphold the law, some of the episodes occurred in front of other state soldiers and the soldier herself was armed.
“He is in a position of power, even over an armed state soldier, and he took advantage of it,” Mungeer said in an interview.
