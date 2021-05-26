Report: Valve is secretly building a Switch-esque portable gaming PC



Almost a decade after introducing an ill-fated line of Linux gaming PCs dubbed “Steam Machines,” PC gaming big Valve is reportedly making an attempt its hand at {hardware} once more — with its personal handheld gaming pc a la the Nintendo Change.

That’s the phrase from Ars Technica’s Sam Machkovech, who claims to have a number of sources testifying that Valve has been engaged on such a machine: a touchscreen, touchpad, button, set off, and dual-joystick-equipped portable that’ll doubtless run Linux and an array of specifically optimized Steam titles. It ought to have the power to dock, a la Nintendo Change, by way of a USB-C port, too. Ars suggests it might arrive as quickly as the tip of the 12 months.

It seems to be known as SteamPal, or Neptune, in response to a current code dump collected by SteamDB:

Gabe Newell himself additionally cryptically teased at some form of announcement relating to Steam and consoles earlier this month:

Gabe Newell has teased both Valve or Steam’s video games coming to consoles on this calendar 12 months, at a public Q&A held in a public faculty yesterday morning. pic.twitter.com/TbKnrc6fZn — Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) May 11, 2021

Valve didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Might Valve construct such a factor? It’s completely doable. We’ve written about a current explosion of portable gaming PCs because of new Intel and AMD chips, and whereas they’re nonetheless a good bit fatter and with shorter battery life than the Nintendo Change, they’re getting extra environment friendly and highly effective yearly. I’ve been testing an early model of the Aya Neo for months, and it’s been a nice companion for Persona 4 Golden sofa classes.

We’ve got many burning questions, although, like whether or not the Linux gaming ecosystem (and maybe streaming video games) are compelling sufficient to promote folks on a devoted portable, and whether or not Valve will do what it takes to make such a system succeed.

The unique Steam Machines failed for a large number of causes, together with a lack of unique titles and a lack of management over companions that have been allowed to construct bins that didn’t make sense, however Valve’s personal {hardware} recreation was fairly robust: I poured one out for the Steam Controller and Steam Hyperlink respectively a few years again, and the Valve Index is nonetheless thought of the top-tier PC VR headset for a number of causes.

If Valve builds extra of its personal video games and takes an lively position in optimizing for such a system, I’d positively have an interest.