Reporter Reflects on the Original Guantánamo Detainees

Years would go earlier than I may put names to these first 20 males. It took triangulation: I in contrast sloppily produced weight charts of every prisoner, by quantity not title, with flawed early intelligence profiles that leaked in 2011, after which consulted sources, together with previous notes.

With the twentieth anniversary of the institution of the detention operation approaching, I made a decision to retrace what grew to become of the males photographed on their knees and found this:

Almost all of the authentic 20 are gone. The Bush administration repatriated eight of these Day 1 detainees. The Obama administration went on to switch 10 extra.

Now we all know that the Bush administration had despatched these it really believed have been “the worst of the worst” to not Guantánamo straight however to the secret C.I.A. jail community, the black websites. The White Home introduced in September 2006 that it had introduced 14 “high-value detainees” from the darkish facet to Guantánamo.

Amongst them have been Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and 4 different males who’re accused of plotting the Sept. 11 assaults. Charged twice, most just lately in 2012, they’ve but to go to trial.

Meantime, three of the males in that photograph have been a part of the Taliban negotiating workforce in Qatar whose settlement with the Trump administration led to the launch of hundreds of Taliban prisoners in Afghanistan. A fourth strikes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, basically functioning as a senior Taliban protection official.

I discovered of the bleak existence of 1 man in the photograph, Ibrahim Idris, who was identified with schizophrenia and different sicknesses whereas in U.S. navy custody, and was repatriated to change into a shut-in at his mom’s residence in Sudan. Then at some point I acquired a message from Khartoum: “Inform that reporter he died.”

I wrote what I consider to be the first obituary of a former Guantánamo detainee to seem in The Instances. All those that died earlier than him have been included in information articles.