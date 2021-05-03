Reporter Reflects on the Original Guantánamo Detainees
WASHINGTON — It was a scary, uncooked time simply 4 months after the assaults of Sept. 11, 2001, when the navy at Guantánamo Bay obtained its first prisoners from the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.
The secretary of protection, Donald Rumsfeld, had declared the remoted Navy outpost behind a Cuban minefield “the least worst place” to carry suspected Taliban and overseas fighters, most of whom had been handed over by native allies.
I discovered myself sitting in the noon solar on a small dusty rise above the base airstrip watching pairs of Marines stroll 20 captives down the ramp of a now out of date navy “Starlifter” cargo airplane.
A small knot of civilian reporters was permitted to observe, however not take pictures, in change for sending a pool account to the Pentagon press corps. Right here’s an excerpt:
2:55: First prisoner comes off. He’s carrying a fluorescent orange jumpsuit, a shiny turquoise face masks, goggles, comparable coloured orange socks over white footwear, a brighter orange head cowl that seemed to be a knit cap. His palms have been manacled in entrance of him, and he limped. He was frisked and led, by not less than two Marines, to the awaiting bus.
After I speak to folks about that day, on the radio or to college students, I say, “Shut your eyes and picture males in orange jumpsuits on their knees at Guantánamo Bay.”
You’ve in all probability seen an image of it. A Navy photographer took it at Camp X-Ray on that very first day and the Pentagon launched it a few week later, capturing a second in historical past whose persevering with use in the media has pissed off the navy as a result of, not solely does it appear to be torture to some folks, the navy now homes its remaining 40 Guantánamo prisoners indoors.
The photograph additionally haunted me at instances, otherwise. The Pentagon referred to as these first males “the worst of the worst” however refused to call them. Almost from the begin, I puzzled: How do they know?
4 months to the day earlier than their arrival, the 9/11 assaults had uncovered the United States’ intelligence failures. Vice President Dick Cheney had mentioned that the navy “might be given missions in reference to this total activity and technique” and that “we’ve acquired to spend time in the shadows in the intelligence world.” He referred to as it “the darkish facet.”
Years would go earlier than I may put names to these first 20 males. It took triangulation: I in contrast sloppily produced weight charts of every prisoner, by quantity not title, with flawed early intelligence profiles that leaked in 2011, after which consulted sources, together with previous notes.
With the twentieth anniversary of the institution of the detention operation approaching, I made a decision to retrace what grew to become of the males photographed on their knees and found this:
Almost all of the authentic 20 are gone. The Bush administration repatriated eight of these Day 1 detainees. The Obama administration went on to switch 10 extra.
Now we all know that the Bush administration had despatched these it really believed have been “the worst of the worst” to not Guantánamo straight however to the secret C.I.A. jail community, the black websites. The White Home introduced in September 2006 that it had introduced 14 “high-value detainees” from the darkish facet to Guantánamo.
Amongst them have been Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and 4 different males who’re accused of plotting the Sept. 11 assaults. Charged twice, most just lately in 2012, they’ve but to go to trial.
Meantime, three of the males in that photograph have been a part of the Taliban negotiating workforce in Qatar whose settlement with the Trump administration led to the launch of hundreds of Taliban prisoners in Afghanistan. A fourth strikes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, basically functioning as a senior Taliban protection official.
I discovered of the bleak existence of 1 man in the photograph, Ibrahim Idris, who was identified with schizophrenia and different sicknesses whereas in U.S. navy custody, and was repatriated to change into a shut-in at his mom’s residence in Sudan. Then at some point I acquired a message from Khartoum: “Inform that reporter he died.”
I wrote what I consider to be the first obituary of a former Guantánamo detainee to seem in The Instances. All those that died earlier than him have been included in information articles.
I’ve lined the story frequently since that first day, and I’ve been reflecting so much on these first males, particularly since President Biden introduced that the United States would withdraw all American forces from Afghanistan (besides these guarding the U.S. Embassy) by the twentieth anniversary of the Sept. 11 assaults.
Afghanistan was the place the flight carrying these first 20 males originated, and I used to be in a position to watch their arrival as a result of the navy understood that the mission was being carried out in the title of the American folks, not simply the U.S. navy.
Now, it has been greater than a yr since a reporter set foot on that base, principally due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the outpost has change into extra remoted than ever. Only a few legal professionals have visited the detainees, after present process a two-week quarantine, and a delegation of the Worldwide Crimson Cross has visited simply as soon as relatively than 4 instances a yr.
Now we wait and marvel when, nevertheless belatedly, there will probably be a 9/11 trial. No new listening to dates have been set, and the case is as soon as once more awaiting a brand new navy choose.
This has in all probability been the most secretive of all the years. The admiral answerable for the jail took over in Could 2019 and, in contrast to his predecessors, has by no means met a reporter there or permitted representatives of the media to go to the jail zone, which for years was a daily prevalence.
Again when the operation started, and the assaults of Sept. 11 have been nonetheless a uncooked nationwide trauma, the Marine basic in cost couldn’t all the time reply the reporters’ questions. However he understood our proper to ask them, and did his greatest to reply.
