Reporter wanted to forcibly take a bite from Sneha Dubey in US, diplomat showed the way out

In the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the country’s first secretary Sneha Dubey has given a befitting reply to Pakistan’s wrong rhetoric against India and the rage of Kashmir. Since then, Sneha Dubey, a 2012 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is being discussed a lot. In such a situation, when Anjana Om Kashyap, the reporter of private news channel Aaj Tak, came to take the reaction of Sneha Dubey, she gestured her to leave without saying anything. Its video is also going viral on social media.

Let us inform that Anjana Om Kashyap told Sneha Dubey that, ‘It is a matter of pride today, the way you responded to Pakistan, after that the whole country wants to hear from you today. Well these are routine tasks for you, but this is a big thing. To this Sneha Dubey folded her hands and said that, what we had to say, we have spoken… (and then politely gestured to go out).

Sneha Dubey, IFS, Representative of India at UN asked Anjana Om Kashyap to leave the room as she breaks the protocol by the entering the room without official permission. pic.twitter.com/Mp609slBsc — Divyaansh Mishra (@divyaanshwho) September 25, 2021

Its video is also going viral on social media. @divyaanshwho shared the video and wrote that, India’s representative to the United Nations Sneha Dubey asked Anjana Om Kashyap to leave the room as she broke the protocol by entering the room without official permission.

And a Twitter user @ranjeetNITR wrote- Indian diplomats are really better trained..I want to be like them too. another user @puneetkathpali1 wrote that, yes, Indian diplomats are well trained. They know when to make a statement and when to remain silent.

Sneha Dubey kept India’s side firmly: In fact, Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan raised the rage of Kashmir in the UNGA and Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey did the right to reply. And replied that Pakistan has a history that it has been supporting terrorists. Pakistan has again made false statements against India by resorting to lies on the UN platform. Sneha Dubey called Kashmir an internal matter of India.