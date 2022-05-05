Reporter’s Notebook: Russian TV host sees ’empty planet’ if Ukraine-Russia war goes nuclear



Even for the hosts of the Russian militant “60 Minutes” program, he seemed a little overwhelmed.

Referring to one of Russia’s new intercontinental ballistic missiles, Duma member Alexei Zhuravlev said, “A Sarmat and the British islands are gone.”

Olga Skabeva’s husband and wife group, sometimes referred to as “Iron Doll” by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Yevgeny Popov, who was also a Duma deputy, appeared to be trying to rein in their guest. But, in the end, they let him tear up. Soon, Graphics TV occupies the screen and shows Russian nuclear weapons traveling to Europe and Britain. It lasts only a matter of seconds.

I asked Yevgeny Popov if he was actually disturbed by the nuclear saber-rattling in the air that night. The answer was yes.

“Because there will be no winner in such a war,” he said. “We will have an empty planet where there will be no people.”

But Popov has accused the West of threatening Russia by making comments that it seeks to weaken, even though the US stance was in the context of putting Putin in a position to end the war against Ukraine.

Popov said Russia would never use its first nuclear weapon. However, the Kremlin has previously vowed never to invade Ukraine.

The story that the West has been trying to bring down Russia for so many years is stuck in the crabs of Russian propagandists. I advised Popov that this description was false.

“Hmmm,” he said. “I can’t agree with you. I think you are completely wrong, because now we have a war between Russia and the West.”

He quoted Republican Sen. Mitt Romney as saying that Russia was the biggest geopolitical enemy of the United States and that he was running for president. I mentioned that Romney did not become president. And President Obama and Trump were looking for ways to restore relations with Russia. Arguments with preachers like Popov usually go round. Romney was probably right.

Popov reiterated the Kremlin’s repeated lines about the United States, saying that after the war in Iraq, the war in Ukraine should not be weighed. I asked how he felt about the flattening of entire Ukrainian cities and the millions of refugees who had fled.

“Of course I’m sorry, like every human being on this planet,” he said. However, he acknowledged that Russia was right, Ukraine was full of Nazis using civilians as human shields, the Kremlin’s argument for which it provided no evidence and which the West has clearly denied.

The entire apartment block in Ukraine has been bombed, and Russian troops have fired on civilians from behind. Moreover, there was no evidence that Ukraine was ever going to attack or threaten Russia.

Popov said his father was in Ukraine. He doesn’t want to say exactly where. I asked him how he thought that, after all, Ukraine could ever be as friendly to Russia as Russia wanted it to be.

“I don’t care,” he said. “I don’t care. I think it’s going to be a country that doesn’t pose a threat to the Russian people. That would be enough for me.”