Reporter’s Notebook: Russia’s intentions emerge with Ukraine troop buildup



Many in the West have suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be doing something “significant”.

After all, he did not mobilize all those troops on the Ukrainian border for a little practice. Or even a big exercise.

But according to Dmitry Suslov, Russia’s foreign policy chief, Russia’s action is proceeding according to plan.

“The whole reason behind the concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border is to create tension, to align Russian political demands with the display of military force, which has already brought some significant positive results for Russia,” said Suslov, who is a deputy. The director of HSE University’s Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies told Gadget Clock.

“From a Russian point of view, and this is a really broad main opinion in Moscow, without the concentration of Russian troops, without rebellious rhetoric, without speculation about Russia’s ‘military-technological’ response, Russia’s security guarantee demands would go straight to the dustbin everywhere in the West.”

Suslov explained that Russia views growth as a “tool of diplomacy” and should not rely on Ukraine to look behind its tanks until Moscow’s demands are met. These demands, so far familiar to many, are a pledge that Ukraine will not join NATO and that an Eastern European buffer zone has been configured between the alliance and Russia. Also important: the Donbass, consisting of the eastern Ukrainian territories now controlled by Russian-backed separatists, is still given a significant degree of autonomy as spelled out by the incomplete Minsk agreements.

“Implementation of the Minsk agreement will provide both the kind of Ukraine that Russia wants: a decentralized Ukraine, a Ukraine that by definition cannot be unified on the basis of anti-Russian or Ukrainian ethnic nationalism. Today with the Ukrainian language, Ukrainian nationalist ideology and much more. , The basis of their national identity. ” Suslav continued, adding that Russia does not want Ukraine to be “a western stronghold on the edge of the Russian border.”

But for Ukrainians who are ambitious for a future bound in Europe, seeking Russia was not their concern. They are worried about losing more territory to Russia after what happened in Crimea in 2014. Westerners have the right to choose the security alliance or system of their choice and stand up for their self-determination.

Suslov has claimed that a full aggression in Ukraine would not work in Russia’s interests. Instead, he said, “it will cost a lot in economic, social, political, foreign policy, military. It will not be a parade. It will be a very difficult military operation, it will be followed by a guerrilla war, because there will be different places in Ukraine.” “And I don’t think anyone in the world, including China, would clearly support Russia in such an endeavor.”

Suslov added, “Russia, I think, will look like it is preparing for an attack until Russia’s demands are resolved.”

I asked Suslov if the cost of crippling energy hitting Europe was part of this pressure campaign. He did not say; He saw the problems of Europe as a result of the coronavirus epidemic and the expected-slow change in green energy on the continent. However, he added, Russia is certainly not voluntarily opening the call and rushing to the rescue.

“It is strange that the European Union is surprised at Russia’s refusal because Russia must have increased its supplies to the EU if we were friends, if the relationship was based on partnership. But let us understand each other. Hopefully, against which the European Union has made its adversary, which has adopted EU sanctions and is continuing with the promise of new and new sanctions? This is bizarre. “