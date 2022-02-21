Reporter’s Notebook: State of the Union 2022, the Super Bowl of politics



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Some members of Congress may soon see Vernon Hargreaves III channel in President Biden’s State of the Union address.

The annual State of the Union address is about the President. He is a “field.” The president is “in the game.” During a normal, non-epidemic period, the House Chamber is filled with legislators, associates, media, diplomatic corps, cabinet secretaries, Supreme Court justices, and various eminent persons and guests. But it’s the president’s show. No one else really “plays”.

Neither was Vernon Hargreaves.

Hargreaves Cincinnati is a reserved defensive back for the Bengals. Hargreaves was not in uniform when the Bengals played the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. But when the Bengals blocked a Rams pass in the last zone, Hargreaves – wearing a gray Bengals sweater and shower slide – waved a towel to keep up with his teammates.

Officials evaluated Hargreaves as a sportsman – because he wasn’t even in the game.

Biden and his comments will be the focus of attention when he visits Capitol Hill for the State of the Union next week. However, like Hargreaves, it is possible that another “player” may pay more attention than the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, recently announced that all members of Congress – the House and the Senate – could be present in person. The president spoke last year in a fairly empty chamber with a skeleton crew of members present due to the epidemic. Altogether about 200 people. The low attendance took away the general style and energy of the event.

In many ways, the U.S. Capitol was like anywhere else in the world during the epidemic. Capital has fought the appropriate coronavirus protocol. Masks, vaccines, social distance, remote work. For many Republican visitors and tourists, the movement has begun to fully reopen the Capitol. Gadget Clock was told that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, informed Republicans that the Speaker’s Office had indicated at one point that only 25 House Republicans would be allowed to take part in this year’s speech. But everything is now open to the current 539 members of the House and Senate, including non-voting representatives from the U.S. territory and Washington, D.C.

There are no recognized guests in the gallery, few associates, no special guests. Lawmakers will sit on the floor of the chamber and in the gallery above. A typical state chamber of the union can accommodate about 1,600 people – on the floor and in the gallery. Total attendance at this year’s speech is likely to be less than half of what the chamber can do under normal circumstances – even if all lawmakers come – which never happens – and floor staff, security and the media are factored.

It is the state of the Union during an epidemic.

Still, there is a big change.

Pelosi’s office, in consultation with the Capitol Office of the attending physician, issued guidelines for attendance at the speech from the House Sergeant-at-Arms Office. The memo emphasizes that those who attend must “adhere to social distance guidelines regarding clothing segregation distances.” Those in attendance should “avoid physical contact with all other people.” And, then the big ones: those who will be present must “continue to wear an issued, FDA-approved, KN95 or N95 mask that completely covers the nose and mouth.”

Remember that some Republicans have been wearing masks on the Capitol lately. Senators on both sides have almost completely unmasked. The House has imposed a fine if members do not wear masks inside the chamber. Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, R.G., fined the chamber about $ 100,000 for not wearing a mask. Some other GOP members have also been fined significantly.

The Capitol Police Union is considering a temporary fence in front of the State of Lecture

Former President Obama arrived in the Capitol in September 2009 to sue for health care reform before a joint session of Congress. Republican Joe Wilson, RSC, intercepted the president, shouting, “You’re lying,” when Obama insisted that illegal immigrants would not be eligible for health care programs.

President Obama rarely remembers what he said during that speech, but apparently everyone remembers Wilson as president.

Very few people knew much about Vernon Hargreaves – except that he was punished during a game where he was not even dressed. And it wasn’t just a game. It was the Super Bowl.

Lawmakers are usually seen and not heard in the joint sessions of the State of the Union and Congress. Lawmakers are not “in the game.” This is the President’s Forum.

Not many people know about Joe Wilson. But one thing they do know is that he is hurting the President of the United States during the Super Bowl of Politics. In fact, Pelosi later said he was so upset by the blast that he was ready to remove Sergeant-at-Arms Wilson.

Coronavirus protocols for the State of the Union must create tension if Republicans avoid mandates. In fact, some Republicans may try to use congressional health “orders” to argue against other COVID-19 restrictions, ranging from vaccine requirements to masks. Republicans – and many voters – are ready to move on from the epidemic. This can create a Donibrook if a member is asked to leave because they do not wear a properly fitted mask “seamlessly” as directed. Or, if they create a scene otherwise. Guidelines for attendance state that those who do not comply with the rules will “result in the removal of the guest.”

Axelrod has asked Biden to show ‘humility’

Whether the rules are correct or not, many Republican capitalists have ignored the COVID-19 guidelines. We too are in the age of “Performative Politics”. Some Republicans may protest using the Super Bowl of politics or create stunts with the COVID-19 policy. Anything ensures the dominance of speech coverage. University of Michigan head basketball coach Juan Howard is shaking Wisconsin coaching staff during a brawl over the weekend. Forget everything about the game. All people remember fighting.

That said, cowardice can cut politics both ways. A fracas with masks and social distance can make Republicans look bad if they push too far. At least one GOP lawmaker has admitted to Gadget Clock that Democrats have created a trap for Republicans and Union States with their coronavirus standards. The lawmaker suggested that Pelosi was trying to motivate Republicans to act, and that things would be reversed in the GOP.

Or, maybe everyone’s etiquette will be Emily Post.

However, there is also a risk for Democrats. If Democrats are seen to be rule-breaking, merry-go-round, backslapping, and mingling – the masks have nothing to do with the optic of socially distant speech. Some voters will view the event as an “epidemic theater.” After all, Republicans have tried to use different COVID policies against Democrats. An epidemic-centric discourse where protocols overwhelm matter is a problem for President Biden. And it comes at a time when some Republicans are pushing for the Capitol to reopen completely for visitors, tours and staff.

Biden is fighting to reset his poll numbers. A big speech like the State of the Union can help a president.

But sometimes, players who aren’t even in the game can steal the spotlight. Joe Wilson. Vernon Hargreaves. And while the president is delivering a prime-time speech at a joint session of Congress, the curriculum may go beyond substance.