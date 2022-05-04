Reporter’s Notebook: Supreme Court leak rattles Washington like an ‘October Surprise’ — in May



Arrived in Washington in early October.

Everyone in politics specializes in the art of the “October Surprise” just before a fruitful election in November. An October surprise usually reveals potentially harmful information – strategically timely – just before voters go to the polls, to make a candidate smaller.

Of course, we do not know the exact purpose of the extraordinary leak of the Supreme Court’s draft decision in the spring. But it certainly qualifies as a “May Surprise.” A fundamental leak of information is so important that it will push the political world.

The unprecedented leak itself is an earthquake for the Supreme Court. But the fault line from this convulsion runs directly from the High Court, under 1st St., NE in Washington, DC, and across the street to the center of the U.S. Capitol.

Pro-choice voters hate the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would torpedo Roe v. Wade. But politics is about opportunity. Democrats are hoping to operate on the decision in the middle of this fall. Democrats believe they can use it as a wedge against Republicans.

“Reproductive rights will be on the ballot and women will vote. They will make sure their voices are heard,” predicted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Con.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. He said he would soon force a vote to get all senators on the record to codify the row.

“Every senator is now in the real light of Rowe v. Wade being rejected by the court,” Schumer warned. “(They) have to show which way they are.”

“We are focusing like a laser to get this vote soon,” Sen said. Sheldon Whitehouse, DR.I.

This is not entirely true. The actual vote suggested by Schumer and others is probably a kind of systematic roll call. It is likely that the measurement itself has moved one or two steps away from a straight, up / down vote. So, Democrats may not have everyone on the record of that row-related bill. But the questionable vote is probably of a systematic nature.

This would naturally encourage further controversy over the cancellation of Philibuster. Progressives know that it is good politics (at least for them) to move the pots on Philibuster – although it is unlikely to change. That’s why they are again targeting Sense Kirsten Cinema, D-Ariz and Joe Manchin, DWV to change their position. Democrats in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, contesting Senate seats, would be close to the 60 votes needed to break a Philistine. So, it became a campaign point, too.

But here’s another problem: Democrats are fighting to retain control of the Senate and retain their slim majority. Democrats, not so subtly, are Senate Republicans, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ki. And the former president wants to make the leak results about Trump.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Isle, said, “Republicans who longed for this day when Rowe v. Wade would be history, don’t want to own it now.”

“It was a plan by Senate Republicans and leader McConnell,” Schumer said. “Senate Republicans have spent years rubber-stamping one radical Trump judge after another on a federal bench to remove Rowe.”

Democrats are now blaming Republicans for ensuring this “Trump justice” that overturns the High Court and persuades a decision that will probably wipe out Rowe v. Wade.

Democrats must be careful about dragging former President Trump too deep. Many Republicans were willing to tolerate some of the former president’s animosity – until he nominated people to the federal judiciary who would make decisions that were consistent with their politics. So, this tactic of blaming Trump may not work with some voters.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) learned the hard way. He originally campaigned against former President Trump last year. That’s one of the reasons McAuliffe lost to Virginia Governor Glenn Yankin (R).

But go back to Capitol Hill.

“These judges have lied to the Senate by misrepresenting their views on respecting the precedent in decisions like Roy’s,” Schumer accused. “They have to answer to the people this month. This year. And especially this November.”

So Democrats believe they have found their foil.

“The most effective strategy in politics is to run against something,” said Stephen Farnworth, a political scientist at Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Virginia. “The difference between what some judges got in court and what they said in their confirmation hearings and what they say in this draft opinion really creates an opportunity for Democrats to build their foundation. To really encourage voters who can’t.”

Senate Democrats invented the “nuclear alternative” in 2013 (reducing the bar to cut filibusters for nominees in the executive branch). However, it was the Senate Republicans who used the nuclear option to drop the Philibuster threshold to convince Gorsuch in 2017. Otherwise, Gorsuch’s nomination was stuck.

Also, it’s much better for Democrats to talk about abortion all day long than talk about fuel prices, inflation, and borders.

“If the Democratic Party moves to a pro-choice agenda instead of a biden policy agenda, they will be in a better position,” Farnworth said.

Democrats, however, believe the Supreme Court leaked provided a political flotation device. It is possible that the actual decision of the Supreme Court in late June (if it holds) could give them another incentive.

However, this is a “May surprise”. Such premature “surprises” may now be a necessity in the modern political world, including early voting and mail-in ballot. But does the party need to close the deal in October?

In the medium term, no political wind has blown towards the Democrats. It doesn’t matter if they have a May surprise, an October surprise or a tuna surprise. Most analysts in the House are predicting big losses for GOP.

In other words, if the Democrats win, it will be a “November surprise.”