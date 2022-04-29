Reporter’s Notebook: The Hitchhiker’s Guide To Kevin McCarthy’s Potential Path To the Speakership



This is not 2015.

And that means House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, is in a much different position than he did when he ran for speaker of the House almost seven years ago.

On the face of it, McCarthy’s chances of becoming a speaker look significantly better. However, recent leaks of audiotape and text messages surrounding the riots could freeze McCarthy’s ambitions.

So, turn the clock back to 2015.

Former House Speaker John Bohner, R-Ohio, announced his sudden resignation in the fall of 2015 after a visit to the Capitol with Pope Francis.

McCarthy hoped to climb into the speaker’s suite to succeed Boehner. Indeed, McCarthy’s path to matriculation was dramatically accelerated in 2014 after then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-VA, surprisingly lost his primary. McCarthy was the majority whip at the time and quickly became the majority leader after Cantor resigned. Current House Minority Whip Steve Scalis, R-La., Then defeated former Rep. Marilyn Stutzman, R-Ind, and Peter Roskam, R-IL, to win the three-way race to the final leadership slot.

But McCarthy ran into trouble in the fall of 2015. Rumors spread about McCarthy’s personal life. He appeared on Fox and boasted about the GOP’s efforts to oust Hillary Clinton, a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2016.

“Everyone thought Hillary Clinton was invincible, didn’t she?” Says McCarthy. “But we have a Benghazi committee, a select committee. What is its number today? Its number is decreasing.”

House Republicans have assembled a Benghazi panel following an attack on a U.S. government building in Libya. Militants have killed Christopher Stevens, the US ambassador to Libya, and Shawn Smith, a Foreign Service officer. Two CIA contractors, Tyrone Woods and Glenn Doherty, also died. Republicans quickly blamed Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton for failing to respond quickly to the attack.

But Democrats – even some Republicans – believed the Benghazi investigation was merely a political weapon to weaken Clinton. Then, when McCarthy appeared on Fox, it seemed that he might have said “the quiet part was loud.”

It is common knowledge that Benghazi made a short-circuited comment to McCarthy’s bid for speaker. That is partly true. But in reality, there were many Republican members Search A reason to oppose McCarthy. Benghazi’s remarks were presented to Republicans who were skeptical of McCarthy’s legitimacy to win their support.

Here is what it takes to be the Speaker of the House: Successful candidates gain a simple majority in the House. In other words, if the House has 435 members, you need 218 votes. And it is noteworthy that the House often has less than 435 occupied seats. Since 1913, five speakers have actually gained control of Gavel by less than 218 votes. So it would take 216 votes for one to become speaker in the 430-member House.

In the fall of 2015, Fox was told by a source close to McCarthy that his vote for speaker was 219. This is the single majority of the whole house, but the number is a bit close to 6 for comfort

McCarthy knew he would have to pull a rabbit out of a hat if he wanted to be speaker in 2015. It is clear that the Republicans did not fully join McCarthy. Lots of buzz.

One day after the floor vote, McCarthy avoided his security details and inserted the majority leader into a rhetorical “annex” near the chamber. There were rumors about GOPers trying to recruit representatives at that time. Trey Gaudডি, RS.C., will run for speaker. Gaud called the then representative. Mick Mulvaney, RS.C., to accompany them. Gaud later announced that he would not run for speaker.

As the Republican Conference prepares to vote, McCarthy abruptly withdraws from the speaker’s race. Note that the House Republican Conference and the House Democratic Caucus not only personally nominate their candidates for Speaker, but the vote for Speaker is on the floor. So if you win the GOP Conference or the Democratic Caucus, you may still have a shortage of votes on the floor.

McCarthy retreated to the sidelines. Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla., Former representatives Jason Chafetz, R-Utah, and Bill Flores, R-Fla., Flirted with a speaker bid. But McCarthy’s withdrawal prompted Republicans to press House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., To run for office – although Ryan has repeatedly said he does not want it.

House Republicans rallied around Ryan and Wisconsin Republicans became speakers. McCarthy has since remained a majority leader or minority leader.

So far.

Republicans are almost proud of the prospect of gaining control of the House this fall. McCarthy is keeping an eye on the speakership. And McCarthy of 2022 – not even McCarthy of 2023 – 2015

After initially opposing former President Trump, McCarthy reconnected with Mr. Trump. Audio recordings from the New York Times are now leaked everywhere, showing McCarthy calling on GOP leaders, including after the Capitol riots. In one call, McCarthy ousted the former president. But a few weeks later, McCarthy made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago and posed with the president – probably putting things in order.

“That quick pivot on Trump in January is very noticeable,” said Darrell West of the Brookings Institution. “Is he with Trump? Is he against Trump? How positive is he towards the former president? These issues are important in that GOP caucus.”

But repeated leaks show that if the Republicans capture a majority this fall, the knife will go out for McCarthy. Probably among fellow top GOPers.

“What you’re working on in these calls and meetings is a team. But a team of very many rivals,” observed Doug Hey, Cantor’s former top collaborator, when he was the majority leader.

So far, however, former President Trump has not diminished McCarthy’s boom. The former president and McCarthy spoke late last week after the first wave of tapes. Now, there is further tape with McCarthy expressing concern about the riots and fellow Republicans about the potential security of lawmakers and putting Capital itself at risk.

Rep. Matt Gates, R-Fla., Who opposes McCarthy for speaker, condemned the California Republican’s remarks as “the behavior of weak men, not leaders.”

So far, however, most Republicans have sided with McCarthy.

Republican Tom Emmer, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee on Fox, R-Min, lamented, “Why are we talking about this a year and a half later?” “Americans don’t care about that nonsense.”

Representative Chip Roy, R-Tex., Dismissed all of this as “water talk.”

McCarthy told a meeting of House Republicans Wednesday morning that efforts were being made to split the party.

“He will be the speaker,” predicted Representative Nancy Mess, R.S.C. “He got a standing ovation.”

Some Republicans pressured the press to press Republicans about McCarthy.

“All you have to do is focus on the issues that America is thinking about,” he said. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga7 “Inflation. Border security. Crime is on the rise. If you don’t, you’re doing harm to the American people.”

And that’s why McCarthy, around 2022, is so different from McCarthy 2015 Republicans are willing to go after him And Mr. Trump didn’t trash McCarthy.

“(Former President Trump) has taken a lot of people who were against him but then sided with him,” he said. “But what we don’t know is when Donald Trump will likely wield the sword.”

First, Republicans must win the House in November. If they do, McCarthy’s future depends on two things: the size of the GOP potential majority and the former president.

McCarthy must lose a few votes in the speaker race. But many Conservatives in the House will support him – as long as Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is on the board. Then, it depends on President Trump.

McCarthy, around 2015, is not the same McCarthy in 2022.

The question is McCarthy, what does 2023 look like?