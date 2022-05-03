Reporter’s Notebook: The Hitchhiker’s Guide to What the Leaked SCOTUS Draft Opinion Means for Congress



The leaked draft opinion from the High Court could have profound consequences across the streets of the US Capitol.

Whatever the motives surrounding such an extraordinary leak, the potential decision becomes an instant flashpoint in the midterm elections. Democrats will undoubtedly use the leaks to build their base and lead them to the polls. There has been widespread outcry from the left following the confirmation of three judges under former President Trump.

Some Republicans will admit that being able to overthrow Roke has helped them politically over the years – although they have gained little political advantage. Now the Democrats may be on the other side of the aisle and may be politically advantageous – although they strongly oppose the policy.

Democrats will point to what they see as a strategy used by Republicans to gain the majority they deserve in court that overturns Rock.

First, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) even refused to hear Attorney General Merrick Garland when President Obama nominated him for the Supreme Court in 2016.

Then, in 2017, McConnell used the “nuclear alternative” (invented by Democrats) to convince Justice Neil Gorsuch.

This was followed in 2018 by a damaging confirmation process for Justice Brett Kavanagh.

Justice Amy Connie was then able to convince Barrett just before the Senate 2020 election.

Inevitably, the leak will prompt Democrats to push for a bill to be passed to codify Rock.

The House approved the Women’s Health Protection Act in September last year in response to a Texas bill to stop abortions after six weeks. The vote was 218-211. This leak will force the Senate Democrats to try to pass this measure. However, it will face a filibuster.

Instead, it lowers the threshold to end the filibuster or the threshold from 60 yeas to 51. That means you guessed it, Sense. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kirsten Cinema (D-AZ). Democrats will need a Manchin and Cinema vote to implement another “nuclear option” in the Senate to change the filibuster. Democrats can run this parliamentary strategy if they stay together.

The Senate failed to break a filibuster to start debate on the House bill to codify Rock on February 26. It explains why it is impossible to pass a bill in the Senate to codify Rock in the current context – a new establishment has nothing to say. The end of Philibuster through the precedent of the Senate and the nuclear alternative.

So, like Monday night’s leaked Supreme Court quake, fault lines run directly below 1st St., NE, and in the center of the U.S. Capitol.