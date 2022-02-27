Reporter’s notebook: Ukrainians stand up to Russians



Sviatoslav Urash is well known in Ukraine. At 26, he is the youngest member of the country’s parliament. He is now one of thousands of Ukrainians who have taken up arms and are helping to protect their country from Russian aggression.

“Everyone is joining,” Sweat told me, “we’re all taking up arms.”

In fact, the resistance of the Ukrainians against a well-equipped Russian army was impressive. When NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asked for his opinion, he said:

“They are really fighting against a very large and invading force and standing up is a testament to their heroism and bravery.”

Since the Russians rolled over on them in 2014, Ukraine’s military has greatly improved itself, occupying two parts.

Peter Dickinson, a Kiev-based analyst at the Atlantic Council, told us that “they are responding exceptionally to the horrors of Putin’s attack.”

Analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has dreamed of seizing power in Ukraine quickly.

“Their plan was to quickly seize the capital and establish a puppet government,” according to Mikhailovini, author of “The Battle of Ukraine, the Battle of Russia.”

In a hopeful mood reminiscent of the intrusion of great powers in the past, Kremlin insiders seem to expect their troops to meet with flowers and praise from locals.

Instead, thanks to the ubiquitous cellphones in Ukraine, we’ve seen videos of people standing in front of Russian tanks to block their advance, Ukrainian grandparents lecturing young Russian soldiers on the streets, kids throwing their expensive bikes, military trucks getting them away, and of course Those brave guards at the Black Sea Snake Island naval base shouted at a Russian warship, “F — off!”

The feeling that still lingers after observing the first few days of this attack is that the Urkinians are mostly “playing for time.”

Most of the recent clashes have been with Russian “saboteurs”, with special forces and air force flying behind the lines to cause problems.

The full force of Russian tanks, armored personnel carriers and weapons is still advancing on duty towards their destination, the number one of which is the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Dickinson of the Atlantic Council noted that “the fear is that Russian forces may go to extremes,” the genocide … Syria-style carpet bombing.

The sentiment from the new hero, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is that if he can show the world what the Ukrainians are up to, he can try to exacerbate the adversity, which includes:

Creating anti-Russian sanctions (the international Swift banking system is now going to be out of bounds for Russians);

Dismantling Ukraine’s military hardware (Germany) and allowing it to actually send deadly aid to Kiev;

The Russians may even be allowed to “talk” instead of “shoot” (now a site has been negotiated on the Ukraine-Belarus border between Kiev and Moscow).

But all of this will be a real bad guy on earth, Vladimir Putin, who will end up very cleanly for a nasty threat aimed at turning Ukraine into a humble neighbor.

Now he is talking about keeping his nuclear forces on high alert.

That’s why the 26-year-old Soviet is now walking the dark streets of Kiev, looking for Russian infiltrators, armed only with a long gun.

He called Putin “the hope of a blitzkrieg” whom he was trying to thwart. That is, he adds, “if we survive.”