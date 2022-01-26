Republic Day 2022 PM Modi told Chris Gayle Jonty Rhodes special ambassador South African veteran said Jai Hind

Republic Day Celebration: Jonty Rhodes has not only been a brilliant batsman but has also been very much talked about for his fielding. He has also been the fielding coach of Mumbai Indians. He frequently visits India. He has also named his daughter ‘India’.

On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes and former West Indies cricket team captain Chris Gayle, appreciating their “close ties” with India.

In response, Rhodes and Gayle have also expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi. Rhodes tweeted the slogan of Jai Hind. At the same time, Chris Gayle, popularly known as Universe Boss, has congratulated the people of India on Republic Day and has given his love.

Jonty Rhodes is the former fielding coach of Mumbai Indians. He lives in India for most of the year. He has also named his daughter ‘India’. Rhodes once explained why he named his daughter India. Read full news here:-

At the same time, Chris Gayle is very popular in India due to his explosive batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL). “I wish you a very Happy Republic Day,” Modi wrote in a letter to Rhodes.

PM Modi wrote, ‘Over the years you have developed a strong connection with India and its culture. It was proved when you named your daughter after this great country. You are a special envoy of strong ties between our countries. Both Rhodes and Gayle thanked Prime Minister Modi for the letter.

Jonty Rhodes shared this letter of PM Modi on social media. He wrote in response, ‘India is passing through a period of historic socio-economic change. I am sure this will empower lives and contribute to the global fund.

Rhodes tweeted, ‘Thank you Narendra Modiji for your words. Every time I come to India, I have matured a lot as a human being. My whole family is celebrating Republic Day with India. Respecting the importance of the Constitution protecting the rights of the people of India. Jai Hind.’

Gayle tweeted, ‘I congratulate India on the 73rd Republic Day. Woke up in the morning and got a personal message from Prime Minister Modi. It referred to his close personal relations with him and the people of India. Congratulations and love from Universal Boss.

I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love ????❤️?? — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022

Let us tell you that there is no dearth of fans of cricketers like Chris Gayle, David Warner and AB de Villiers in India. Because of the IPL, star cricketers from all over the world spend a lot of time in India, which has given them an opportunity to come closer to India.