Republic day 2022 special bollywood movies now available on ott uri ,Kaabil, Raees Kgf, antim.
Street Dancer 3D – Amazon Prime Video
Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D was released in the year 2020. With an essential message full of dance and entertainment, this film is perfect for the family. You can watch this awesome dance movie Street Dancer 3D on Amazon Prime Video.
Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi – Amazon Prime
If you are thinking of seeing the color of patriotism of Rani Laxmibai, then Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi can be seen on Amazon Prime. Kangana Ranaut has gathered a lot of discussion about her film. This film will also prove to be perfect for you along with family this Republic Day.
Raees – Netflix, Kaabil – Disney Plus Hotstar
If you want to watch Ek Dum Masala Entertainment film, then Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil can also become your choice. Both these films were released on the occasion of Republic Day in the year 2017. You can watch Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil’s interesting romantic thriller film on Disney Plus Hotstar and Shah Rukh Khan’s action film Raees on Netflix.
Last the Final Truth -G5
You can see Salman Khan’s action and Dabangg style in Last The Final Truth. This film of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is released in the year 2021. Salman Khan fans can once again watch the final on ZEE5.
Uri The Surgical Strike-G5
Not only this, if you want to see the adventure of Surgical Strike again, then you can also soak in the color of patriotism by watching Vicky Kaushal’s Uri The Surgical Strike released in the year 2019 with family on ZEE5. The film has gained a lot of popularity for its action and content.
KGF-VOOT
Fans are wholeheartedly waiting for KGF Chapter 2 which is going to release on 14th April 2022 this year. Before the release of KGF Chapter 2, you can enjoy watching Superstar Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 on VOOT. With all these movies, you can make your weekend special and full of entertainment with 26 January.
