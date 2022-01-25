Republic day 2022 special bollywood movies now available on ott uri ,Kaabil, Raees Kgf, antim.

Street Dancer 3D – Amazon Prime Video

Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D was released in the year 2020. With an essential message full of dance and entertainment, this film is perfect for the family. You can watch this awesome dance movie Street Dancer 3D on Amazon Prime Video.

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi – Amazon Prime

If you are thinking of seeing the color of patriotism of Rani Laxmibai, then Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi can be seen on Amazon Prime. Kangana Ranaut has gathered a lot of discussion about her film. This film will also prove to be perfect for you along with family this Republic Day.

Raees – Netflix, Kaabil – Disney Plus Hotstar

If you want to watch Ek Dum Masala Entertainment film, then Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil can also become your choice. Both these films were released on the occasion of Republic Day in the year 2017. You can watch Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil’s interesting romantic thriller film on Disney Plus Hotstar and Shah Rukh Khan’s action film Raees on Netflix.

Last the Final Truth -G5

You can see Salman Khan’s action and Dabangg style in Last The Final Truth. This film of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is released in the year 2021. Salman Khan fans can once again watch the final on ZEE5.

READ Also Rec Room rides uptick in users during the pandemic to become a VR unicorn

-->