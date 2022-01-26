Republic day of India pm modi and Ramnath kovind on camera bid farewell to virat elite horse of presidents Security

‘Virat’ has been involved in the President’s bodyguard family and is also known as the Charger of the President’s Bodyguard. Virat has also been honored with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card on the occasion of Army Day 2022.

At the conclusion of India’s 73rd Republic Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were seen caressing the horse Virat, deployed in the security fleet of President Ram Nath Kovind, on the Rajpath. Let us tell you that this horse was stationed in the President’s security fleet for the last 13 years. Who retired today.

Let us inform that for the last 13 years, the horse Virat, who has been a part of Republic Day, was sent off in a grand manner. Even PM Modi could not stop himself from pampering Virat on his arrival in the parade show. PM Modi caressed Virat with love. During this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was also seen caressing her. At the same time, President Ram Nath Kovind was also seen lovingly touching Virat’s neck.

Has been honored many times: Let us tell you that ‘Virat’ has been honored many times due to his merits and services. ‘Virat’ has been involved in the President’s bodyguard family and is also known as the Charger of the President’s Bodyguard. Virat has also been honored with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card on the occasion of Army Day 2022.

Better performance even at an older age: Significantly, the Hanoverian breed horse Virat was made part of the bodyguard family in 2003. Considered to be the most trusted horse during the parade, Virat performed exceptionally well despite his age during the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat ceremony in 2021.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the President’s bodyguards are the most elite regiment in the Indian Army, numbering thousands on the basis of skill.

PM Modi’s cap and gamcha in discussion on Republic Day: Prime Minister Modi was seen wearing a cap of Uttarakhand on the 73rd Republic Day. At the same time, he was also wearing a Manipur stall. Let us tell you that the state flower of Uttarakhand, Brahmakamal was also inscribed on the cap that the PM was wearing. It is worth mentioning that while worshiping in Kedarnath, PM Modi had offered Brahmakamal flower only.