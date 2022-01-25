Republic Day Parade 2022 Live Streaming on Doordarshan Live and YouTube Channel Live

What are the other arrangements for Republic Day 2022 Parade Live Streaming. Also know- When and Where to Watch 73rd Republic Day Parade Live Telecast Online on January 26.

Republic Day Parade 2022 Live Streaming: 26 January of 2022 i.e. 73rd Republic Day of the country. Second consecutive Republic Day in the shadow of Corona. Due to the Corona epidemic, the number of spectators coming to watch the parade this time has been limited and some restrictions have also been imposed. But, there should be no problem in watching the parade sitting at home, its preparation is complete.

First know about Republic Day Parade 2022: Delhi Police has issued guidelines for the visitors coming to watch the parade. It is also necessary for the visitors that they have taken both the doses of corona vaccine.

But despite all this, you can watch the Republic Day Parade live by sitting safely at home. For this, the Central Government and the Ministry of Defense have made arrangements for live streaming on YouTube channel.

Republic Day parade will start 30 minutes lateThis time the Republic Day parade will start 30 minutes late due to fog and haze. Visibility will be reduced due to bad weather, due to which the grandeur of the parade and tableaux will not be visible. Due to which the government has decided to start the Republic Day program 30 minutes late.

59 cameras installed for live streaming of Republic Day Parade For live streaming of the 73rd Republic Day Parade, Doordarshan has installed 59 cameras at the National Stadium Dome, National War Memorial, India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan including Rajpath. With the help of these cameras, Doordarshan will broadcast the updates of live streaming of Republic Day Parade to you.

Where and How to Watch Live StreamingThe 73rd Republic Day Parade will be telecast live on Doordarshan and DD News. Along with this, the Republic Day parade can also be seen on private news channels. If you want to watch Republic Day Parade on mobile or laptop, then for this also the government has arranged for live streaming.

Watch live streaming here – The 73rd Republic Day Parade can be seen on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel and PIB’s YouTube channel youtu.be/ankt9_GKX0Q and PIB’s Facebook page facebook.com/pibindia.

Ministry of Defense has prepared website http://www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in for live streaming of Republic Day Parade. Along with this, the Ministry of Defense has also launched a mobile app to show Republic Day celebrations. The “Republic Day Parade 2021” or “RDP 2021” app can be used to watch the parade live. It is available on both Android Play Store and Apple Store.

The first Republic Day parade did not take place at Rajpath. Republic Day was celebrated every year on 26 January after the constitution of the country came into existence on 26 January 1950. The parade was organized for the first time on 26 January 1950. This parade did not take place on the Rajpath but at the Irwin Stadium (today’s National Stadium).

In the year 1955, for the first time, the Republic Day Parade started at Rajpath. At the same time, in 1959, for the first time in the Republic Day celebrations, flowers were showered on the spectators by Air Force helicopters and in 1960, for the first time in the parade, brave children were brought on elephants.