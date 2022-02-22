World

Republican attorneys general call for DHS chief Mayorkas to resign over border 'disaster'

First in Fox: 14 Republican Attorney General calls for resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas over ongoing crisis on southern border – latest sign of growing GOP pressure on DHS chief.

“It simply came to our notice then [DHS] “To protect the nation from the many threats we face,” however, since taking office, you have repeatedly taken steps to deliberately undermine the safety and security of Americans, “said the attorney general in a letter to Mayercas, led by Florida AG Ashley Moody. We are proud of your refusal to enforce the legislation enacted by Congress. Our southwestern border is a disaster and our nation is on the brink of a national security crisis. “

46 House Republicans call for mayor’s resignation over ‘complete failure’ led by DHS

The letter noted the increased amount of fentanyl seized from Mexico in fiscal year 2021 – which could be fatal even in small doses – at the border, claiming that authorities “seized enough to kill six men, women and children in our country ৷ repeatedly আগে before you took responsibility.” More than 30 percent. “

The attorney general, who has previously raised the issue of large quantities of fentanyl coming through the southern border, has pointed to the deaths of an estimated several thousand drug overdoses associated with fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a major cause of the abnormal increase in both drug overdose deaths and opioid deaths. In each of our communities, we have seen teenagers die after taking a single pill with fentanyl. Concluded that your failed leadership should end, “they say.

The letter was signed by the Attorney General of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

CBP sees ‘significant increase’ in fentanyl seizures, confirming 153,941 immigrant encounters in January

Regarding illegal immigration, they cited delays in deportation under the Biden administration, with preliminary data showing that only 55,590 illegal immigrants were deported in fiscal year 2021 – even when there was a massive increase in illegal immigration at the border, with thousands of immigrants. Being published internally every month. They also accused the DHS of “refusing to deport some of the most dangerous criminals, although by law you are required to do so.”

“You were sworn in as Secretary of the DHS on February 2, 2021. On that day, you solemnly vowed to” support and defend the United States Constitution against all foreign and domestic enemies. ” “Americans have died because of your failure to obey the law and to fulfill your glorious duty. As long as you are secretary, more Americans will die unnecessarily and suffer,” they wrote. “You must resign immediately.”

The letter comes after 46 Republicans called for the mayor’s resignation, citing “complete failure” to lead the department – pointing to recent tensions. Border post And endless crises on the southern border.

Meanwhile, the CBP has released its official numbers for January last week, confirmed Gadget Clock Reporting There were 153,941 encounters that month, which is usually a slow month for border crossings. That number nearly doubled to 78,414 immigrant encounters in January 2021 and four times to 36,585 in January 2020.

