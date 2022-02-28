World

Republican bill would allow US citizens to seize yachts, planes of Russian oligarchs amid Ukraine invasion

First in Fox: Texas Republican Republican Lance Gooden is expected to take action on Monday that would allow private U.S. citizens to seize yachts, planes or the property of authorized Russian citizens during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Gooden will do so by enacting a law requiring President Biden to issue a letter of marquee and retaliation, a calculated power of Congress referred to in Article 1 of the Constitution, which was regularly used by the U.S. government during the 1812 war to seize American property. , But has not been issued since.

“Putin and his inner circle still have yachts and planes at ports and airports around the world,” Gooden told Gadget Clock Digital. “The United States must use every weapon at its disposal to hold Ukraine accountable for its heinous attack on Ukraine, and Russia must be held accountable. This is a good place for oligarchs to start activating the crisis.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

According to Gooden’s office, the letters could also be used in cyberspace to allow private US hackers to follow certain state actors.

Representative Lance Gooden left the Capitol on September 24, 2021. (Via Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Getty Images)

But Gooden told Gadget Clock that Mark and the letters of retaliation were cited as a tool by Congress to “check” a president who “lacks the initiative to achieve congressional objectives on his own.”

The Biden administration and US allies aim to seize Russian yachts and mansions

Gooden’s office told Gadget Clock that Biden was “not working fast enough to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs at this time.”

The luxury yacht Dilbar, delivered to a Russian millionaire in 2016, was unveiled on October 30, 2021 at Bloom + Vos Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany.

The Biden administration And US allies on Saturday announced new sanctions against Russia that would not only target Russia. Banking Systems, but the physical resources of the authorized oligarchs – including their yachts and palaces.

The United States and its allies have said Joint Statement Saturday that they will form a transatlantic task force and find and seize the assets of authorized individuals and companies within their jurisdiction.

On August 16, 2021, the yacht was stranded at Standard on the banks of the Bolshaya Neva River on Vasilyevsky Island in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“We will go after their yachts, their luxury apartments, their money and their ability to send their kids to fancy colleges in the West,” a senior administration official said of the new crackdown.

As part of their broader announcements from the United States, European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and Canada, Swift has pledged to expel certain Russian banks from the financial system and approve the Russian central bank.

“We are disarming Fortress Russia with this move,” the official added.

Dilbar, a super yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alishar Usmanov, left the port of Southampton in June 2021.

The group will also target the sale of so-called “gold passports” that allow wealthy Russians affiliated with their government to become citizens and gain access to the Western financial system.

Marissa Schultz of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

