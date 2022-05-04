Republican Governors Association billboards in Delaware target Biden on border crisis: ‘Where are you, Joe?’



The Republican Governors Association (RGA) on Thursday launched a campaign targeting President Biden for the ongoing border crisis.

The RGA launched a campaign in Delaware, accusing Biden of spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington instead of addressing the southern border.

“Since its inception, Joe Biden has spent more weekends in Delaware than in Washington, DC, and has not yet traveled to the southern border to see record-breaking rates of immigrant crossings, deadly drugs and harmful criminals overwhelming our border states and communities,” -Chair Doug Dusi speaks of the campaign.

“If Joe Biden does not come to the border to see the reality of the crisis, we will continue to bring them to him,” he added.

Immigration and the ongoing immigration crisis at the border are becoming increasingly important policy considerations for U.S. citizens, with the only level of concern among voters is polling behind inflation. A Quinnipiac University Poll Inflation is by far the most urgent problem for voters, with 31% of voters saying it is their most urgent problem. In second place was immigration (10%), followed by electoral law (8%) and Ukraine 7%.

In a similar survey a month ago, inflation was the top problem for 30% of Americans, followed by Russia / Ukraine (14%) and then immigration with 9%.

Motherland security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas testified on Thursday that more than 389,000 “ getaways “In the US-Mexico Border In fiscal year 2021.

The image emerged during a sharp reversal between Mayerkas and Republican Victoria Spartz, R-Ind, while testifying at a supervisory hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Mayorcas says FY 2021 – October 2020 to September 2021 – there were 389,155 “gotaways,” referring to immigrants who have not been arrested and who have been border agents in the past.

Multiple U.S. customers and border security sources told Gadget Clock that FY 2022, which began on October 1, 2021, already has more than 300,000 known gateways.

