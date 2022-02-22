Republican Harry Wilson launches bid for NY governor backed by $12M of his own money



Exclusive: Businessman, investor and restructuring expert Harry Wilson is running for governor of New York this year, putting নিজের 12 million of his own money behind his bid to be nominated for immediate GOP governor.

“Rising crime, out of control, skyrocketing living costs, closed schools, corrupt politicians – New York needs a change,” Wilson said in announcing his candidacy Tuesday, in a statement shared nationally with Gadget Clock for the first time.

And Wilson noted Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, a clear frontrunner for this year’s Democratic nomination, who was sworn in as New York’s first female governor last August, and her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace.

Wilson promised, “I will repeal the Kuomo / Hutchul tax increase, address the high cost of living, end cashless bail, fire unscrupulous district attorneys who do not enforce the law, and clean up corruption in Albany.” “And if politicians don’t like it, they won’t get paid.”

Hochul, who entered the New Year amid a huge $ 21 million campaign war, was officially nominated by the New York Democratic Party last weekend. But the governor could still face competition from Republican Tom Suzy and New York City Public Advocate Juman Williams, who are working to get their names on the early June ballot.

Wilson is running for a GOP nomination, led by Republican Lee Zeldin, an attorney and officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, and a four-term lawmaker who represents the state’s first congressional district east of Long Island.

Zelldin, a staunch ally of former President Trump, ended 2021 with $ 5.6 million in his campaign funds. Also running for office are Rob Astorino, former Westchester County executive and 2014 GOP Governorate nominee, and Andrew Giuliani, who served in the Trump administration and Rudy Giulio, the son of former New York City mayor and former Trump attorney.

As he enters the governorship race, Wilson said he is launching a massive $ 12 million ad blitz across the state starting Wednesday, and he is embarking on an immediate campaign journey, including stops in 10 cities across New York over the next three days.

And he plans to attend the New York State Republican Party Convention, which will begin early next week in Nassau County. Thanks to several Geldin county and local party approvals since the campaign began 10 months ago, the congressman is ready to be the GOP’s official pick for governor. That means Wilson will have to get his name on the initial ballot through the petition process.

“This is our last, best opportunity to visit New York,” Wilson insisted.

And Wilson, who has spent years failing organizations and businesses, said, “We will do whatever it takes to save this state. Career politicians and insiders have thrown the state to the ground, but it’s not too late to turn it around. Life, and for the 20 million New Yorkers, is still the most important change. “

This is Wilson’s second Republican statewide race in New York. In 2010, he came close to defeating Democratic incumbent Tom Dinapoli, at a rate of less than three points in the heavy blue state. He also thought but decided against running for governor in 2018, when Kuomo was re-elected for a third term.

Wilson grew up in a working-class family in Johnstown, New York. His father, the son of a Greek immigrant, was a bartender. Her mother, who immigrated from Greece, worked in a sewing factory.

“It took everything to pay for college, to clean the dormitory toilets, to be a bartender, to do the job,” Wilson said in a video launching his campaign.

He eventually earned an MBA from Harvard University.

Prior to joining Silver Point Capital, Wilson worked for the Blackstone Group and Goldman Sachs. He later set up his own advisory firm and was named CEO of Genesis Healthcare last year.

He also served as a senior adviser to the Treasury Department during the administration of former President Obama. In 2009, he was a key member of the group that oversaw the restructuring of General Motors and Chrysler after being granted bail by the government.

He was later appointed by Obama as a member of the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation’s advisory committee, an independent federal agency that oversees benefits under the Personally Defined Benefit Pension Plan and to allow individuals to search for lost pensions.