Republican legislators protest vaccination rule at New Jersey’s State House.

Representative Craig J. Kofflin, a Democrat who is also the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, said he was “outraged” by the state military’s decision to allow several lawmakers into the chamber because of non-compliance with vaccination rules.

“The only thing the legislators have to say today is to show that they are not infected, to take care of their colleagues and the people in the chamber,” he said. Said in a speech In the chamber, “Twenty-eight members of the minority caucus cannot be compelled to display common decency or humanity, as they must have two minutes of TV.”

The policy was set by the State Capital Joint Management Commission, a panel of administrators, and legislative officials managing State House rules. If the rules are not followed, lawmakers can cast their ballots remotely, and some 28 Republicans and 52 Democrats used the option Thursday.

The first session, between the November election and the start of the new legislature in January, lasted less than 30 minutes and the child tax credit was approved.