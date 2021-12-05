Republican legislators protest vaccination rule at New Jersey’s State House.
The speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly said Friday that next week’s committee hearing will be held remotely, after several Republican lawmakers on Thursday rejected new requirements to show evidence of a Covid-19 vaccine or a negative coronavirus test.
Ahead of Thursday’s voting session – the first since everyone entering the State House complex in Trenton was required to show negative testing or proof of vaccination – about a dozen Republican state representatives tried to enter the chamber of the legislature without those documents to cast their vote.
They were briefly stopped by uniformed soldiers – a late MP, identified as Eric Peterson, known as a “tyrant” – before entering.
A reporter for Politico A video of the scene has been posted on Twitter. After being told that he and his Republicans could not enter the chamber without proof of vaccination, Mr. Peterson turned to the people who were recording the scene on his camera and said: “Did you see that? You see this, folks? We are denied entry to our home. “ Then he added: “This is cruel, people! America, look what is going on here! ”
Representative Craig J. Kofflin, a Democrat who is also the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, said he was “outraged” by the state military’s decision to allow several lawmakers into the chamber because of non-compliance with vaccination rules.
“The only thing the legislators have to say today is to show that they are not infected, to take care of their colleagues and the people in the chamber,” he said. Said in a speech In the chamber, “Twenty-eight members of the minority caucus cannot be compelled to display common decency or humanity, as they must have two minutes of TV.”
The policy was set by the State Capital Joint Management Commission, a panel of administrators, and legislative officials managing State House rules. If the rules are not followed, lawmakers can cast their ballots remotely, and some 28 Republicans and 52 Democrats used the option Thursday.
The first session, between the November election and the start of the new legislature in January, lasted less than 30 minutes and the child tax credit was approved.
Cecilia Williams, a spokeswoman for Mr. Cufflin, said staff members were checking documents at entrances around the State House and when quick testing was available, enforcement was not uniform and test kits were not used.
At the same time, the Senate meeting was held without any such drama. Republicans, who are minorities in both chambers, have called for an end to the need for vaccines. In last month’s election, Republicans won seven Assembly seats.
“Voters are clear: they want financial relief from Trenton – no more orders and no lockdown,” said Tom Szimansky, executive director of the New Jersey Republican Party.
