Republican officials say study on lockdown ineffectiveness validates COVID-19 approach



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A new study from Johns Hopkins University suggests that lockdown measures during the coronavirus epidemic “had little effect on COVID-19 mortality” and that Republican leaders are pointing to this as a justification for their approach.

The review looks at 24 studies that have qualified the authors for analysis, including lockdown strictures, shelter orders, and various forms of “compulsory, non-pharmaceutical intervention.”

Yankees mask mandate: Virginia judge values ​​governor’s power to revoke decree

“It’s been a lot of people talking for so long. It doesn’t affect how well we’re going through it,” House Minority Leader Republican Kevin McCarthy told R-Calif, Fox. News Thursday.

“But what effect does this have on all these shutdowns? How many people have missed cancer screening? Mental health, child suicide. The effects of this shutdown will continue for decades to come.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kai, a staunch opponent of the Washington-led epidemic and a fierce critic of Dr. Anthony Fawcett, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he hoped the country would learn from the experience.

“In the 14th century, the pope surrounded himself with candles because he thought the infection could be burned from the air to save people,” Paul told Gadget Clock’ America Report on Wednesday. “It was a misconception. It took centuries to understand the germ theory – really until the 19th century – now we have a lockdown, which is not based on science, and we really know that large size masks didn’t work, Plexiglas didn’t work and Six feet didn’t work. One thing we do know is that vaccines and natural immunity worked. “

“I hope we learn from it,” Paul added. “The study looked at dozens and dozens of studies – a comprehensive analysis – combining them – and saying that lockdowns did not reduce mortality but were devastating for the economy.”

Top Oversight Republicans call on 7 scientists to testify about Kovid Origin, Wuhan Lab leak

Christina Pushao, press secretary to Florida Governor Ron Desantis, also pointed to the study in support of Desantes’ anti-lockdown, anti-mandate approach to the epidemic, for which she was blasted by critics.

“For almost two years now, the corporate media and biased opponents have been targeting relentless criticism of Governor Desantis for taking a hard line against the lockdown,” Pusha said in a statement to Gadget Clock.

“In the spring of 2020, they attacked him for refusing to close the Florida beach. In the summer of 2020, they attacked him for reopening the school. In the autumn of 2021, they attacked him to recruit State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a prominent qualified physician who immediately ended the quarantine by forcing healthy schoolgirls. “

Pushao also said that Desantis “followed science and made data-driven decisions” while others “sowed the seeds of fear for greater political power and control.”

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Encouraged experts to conduct research that examined how the country managed epidemics, noting that he had not yet read the Johns Hopkins study.

“We need to look back a little and find out what we did right and what we did wrong,” Kennedy told Gadget Clock.

“I remember when the government imposed the first lockdown on all levels,” Kennedy added. “They told us it was only going to be for a few weeks. It wasn’t going to be for a few weeks.

Kennedy added that while some officers were acting in good faith but it was wrong, others were acting in bad faith because they “got a taste of power.”

Now, almost two years after the first lockdown measures were put in place, Kennedy says Americans need to look back and consider whether it was worth it in the long run.

“Did it stop Covid? I don’t think so,” Kennedy said. “Has it gripped the American economy like a fish? Yes. Has it pushed our children back many years in terms of learning and socialization? Yes. Has it led to neglected health care from non-covid people? Yes. “The whole world? Yes. When America sneezes, the rest of the world goes cold.”