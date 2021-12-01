Republican Recriminations Point to a Rocky Path to a House Majority

He again called on Republican leaders to discipline their members, referring to the part that touched the animosity: Ms Boebert’s public remarks suggesting that delegate Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, and a Muslim who wears the hijab were a suicide bomber and a member of the “Jihad Squad.” Addressed as a member.

Three Muslim lawmakers in the House – Ms Omar and Michigan MP Rashida Taleb and Andrea Carson of Indiana, all Democrats – suggested their party was looking for alternatives to approve Ms Boebert.

“Muslims in this country are proud Americans, hardworking members of our community,” Mr. Carson said. “And we are not anyone’s scapegoat.”

These are important days for House Republicans. This month’s off-year elections have shown real dissatisfaction with democratic control over the House, Senate and White House. The redistribution in the Republican-controlled state legislatures has started the party to run for the four or five seats it needs to control the House, and the poll suggests that the Republicans will control the Congress instead of the narrow majority of the American people. Given the party’s structural advantages over redistribution, voter turnout, and enthusiasm, a much broader victory would have been possible if voting had taken place today.

Michael Steele, Ohio Representative John A. Boehner’s former spokesman, a former Republican speaker, said party leaders should focus on calming behind-the-scenes differences and arguing for members to build a platform and control.

“The top priority right now is for everyone in the canoe to point out their rifles without pointing at each other,” Mr Steele said. “And the focus should be on the sum, not the subtraction. It means putting all the frogs in a four-wheeler, even if some of them are very ugly. “