Republican Recriminations Point to a Rocky Path to a House Majority
WASHINGTON – The animosity between the Republican extreme right and its generally silent center was exposed Tuesday, highlighting deep divisions that could embarrass party leaders if they get a narrow majority in the House next year.
Initially triggered by anti-Muslim remarks by Colorado envoy Lauren Boebert, Tuesday’s Republican-on-Republican war of words was extraordinarily bitter, and President Donald J. The post-Trump style was a sign of power struggles between the rising groups. And a quiet one who is pushing back.
First, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Green met her new colleague from South Carolina, Nancy Mess.GarbageIn a televised interview, Ms. Boebert denounced the criticism.
Ms. Gada then a A series of emojis – A bat, a pile of excrement and a crazy clown – To describe Ms. Green, she continued a series of social media attacks, calling her a liar, a gripper and a nut.
Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinsinger came to Ms. Ms’s defense, she told Ms. Green. “Serious Circus Barker Maxspacer“- A reference to a social media post she once circulated that a forest fire in the west was started by a laser owned by the Jewish banking family Rothschilds.
Mr. Kinzer added California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a Republican leader and speaker who did nothing to discipline his council’s rank-and-file members for fanatical and violent statements, “continued his silent streak that would embarrass a monk.”
Then Florida representative Matt Getz, an associate of Ms. Greens, went on Twitter to make an extension. Attack by right-wing extremist Jack Posobiak Denouncing Ms. Mess as a “scam artist” for promoting coronavirus vaccination on CNN.
If carnival-like behavior doesn’t have a real impact on the mid-term campaign and possibly the Republican Party’s broken majority in 2023, it will be a little more than a side show. Party leaders preferred to remain silent again because their backbenchers were arguing and the Democrats did. The benefit of spectacle.
“The atmosphere that the Republican Party has created and created over the last 50 years is where it is heading in the direction of separatism, bigotry, intimidation and accusations that have insulted American politics. Maryland Representative Stanny H. Hoyer, the majority leader, told reporters.
He again called on Republican leaders to discipline their members, referring to the part that touched the animosity: Ms Boebert’s public remarks suggesting that delegate Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, and a Muslim who wears the hijab were a suicide bomber and a member of the “Jihad Squad.” Addressed as a member.
Three Muslim lawmakers in the House – Ms Omar and Michigan MP Rashida Taleb and Andrea Carson of Indiana, all Democrats – suggested their party was looking for alternatives to approve Ms Boebert.
“Muslims in this country are proud Americans, hardworking members of our community,” Mr. Carson said. “And we are not anyone’s scapegoat.”
These are important days for House Republicans. This month’s off-year elections have shown real dissatisfaction with democratic control over the House, Senate and White House. The redistribution in the Republican-controlled state legislatures has started the party to run for the four or five seats it needs to control the House, and the poll suggests that the Republicans will control the Congress instead of the narrow majority of the American people. Given the party’s structural advantages over redistribution, voter turnout, and enthusiasm, a much broader victory would have been possible if voting had taken place today.
Michael Steele, Ohio Representative John A. Boehner’s former spokesman, a former Republican speaker, said party leaders should focus on calming behind-the-scenes differences and arguing for members to build a platform and control.
“The top priority right now is for everyone in the canoe to point out their rifles without pointing at each other,” Mr Steele said. “And the focus should be on the sum, not the subtraction. It means putting all the frogs in a four-wheeler, even if some of them are very ugly. “
Instead, Republicans are stepping on their own message. Tuesday, CNN Discovered another video of Ms. Boebert Since September, when she said she turned to Ms. Omar and referred to the “jihad squad,” she again hinted that she might be a suicide bomber.
Ms Omar said there had been no such clashes. During Ms. Boebert’s call on Monday – to express remorse – the situation escalated further, with Ms. Boebert refusing to apologize and instead asking Ms. Omar to publicly apologize for her “anti-American” remarks.
Democrats were not the only ones protesting Ms. Boebert’s behavior. Ms. Mess, a highly regarded freshman and first lady graduating from Citadel Military College, appeared on CNN to say, , And it’s no different. “
Ms. Green, who likes Ms. Boebert, is Mr. Trump’s favorite, and on social media, and Stephen K. Ms. Mess criticized the broadcast of Bannon’s “War Room” and denounced Republican leaders.
“It’s always up to us whenever we say or do anything, but Nancy Masses should be called,” Ms. Green told Mr. Bannon. She added that she, not Ms. Mess, represented the Republican base, with comments from others on the far right, including Arizona representative Paul Gossar.
Ms. Mess was defended by Peter Major, a Republican from Michigan.
“Nancy is a serious legislator who rolls up her sleeves and seeks solutions like federal cannabis decriminalization, but when progressive politics takes precedence over policy, they dig and fight,” Mr Major said. “I can’t imagine that her attackers tried to accomplish anything credible.”
Republican leaders pointed the finger at their Democratic counterparts, who say no action has been taken against members who have crossed the line, either through anti-Israel remarks or by encouraging protesters to resort to violence.
Mr Hoyer said he wanted to apologize to Mr Omar for saying Mr McCarthy had reached out to him, adding that an overture by Mr Hoyer would not be good. He proved right.
Mr. McCarthy finds himself in a precarious position. He doesn’t know how big a majority his party will win in November, especially since the redistribution is focused on gaining existing advantages rather than creating a more competitive race. The victory of the Republican Party will allow him to reduce the votes of his party.
But if the Republicans claim a narrow majority, then Mr. McCarthy will need almost all of the conference’s votes to claim the speakership, a reward he has sought for nearly a decade. In 2015, far-right parties brought down Mr Boehner, and Republican groups drowned out his last run a few weeks later on the prospect of Mr McCarthy’s speakership.
A handful of members, including Ms. Green, were quiet on the idea of giving them the post if their party claimed a majority.
Emily Cochrane Contributed to the report.
