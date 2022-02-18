Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn dead at 59
Correspondent Jim Hagdorn, R-Min., Has died at the age of 59, his wife Jennifer Carnahan announced on Facebook.
Hagedon announced a recurrence of kidney cancer last July and tested positive for COVID-19 last month. The cause of death was not mentioned in Carnahan’s Facebook post.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
