Republicans accuse Mayorkas of discrediting ‘legitimate criticism’ with ‘disinformation’ board, demand info



Exclusive: House Oversight Committee Republicans are seeking information from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas when the agency announces a new “confusion” board, saying it was created to disrespect “legitimate criticism” and shows that the administration “b. “Creating. Department

Mayercas announced that the DHS has created a “disinformation governance board” to combat online confusion while testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on Wednesday. Nina Jankovic, a former disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, will head the board as executive director.

“The goal is to pool the resources of the DHS,” Mayerkas said at the hearing, adding that the department was focusing on spreading confusion among minority communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

White House defends DHS ‘disinformation’ board: ‘Not sure who opposes that effort’

Rating member of the Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer, R.K. Friday organized a letter to Mayorcas, obtained exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital, on the new board’s “supervisory management” and “continuing efforts within the Biden administration to suppress freedom of speech and disregard legitimate criticism as misinformation.” All 19 House Oversight Republicans signed the letter.

Lawmakers have accused the Biden administration of “demonstratively falsely claiming” the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop, where Border Patrol agents flogged Haitian immigrants and other “false statements” about the crisis on the southern border.

“The administration continues to make false accusations against political opponents for spreading false information,” the congressmen said in their letter.

“America’s internal security apparatus must protect the American people from the threat of their homeland, not become a weapon of an unpopular president for disrespecting lies and legitimate speeches,” lawmakers wrote.

Republicans specifically took issue with the appointment of Djankovic, who promoted Christopher Steele Dossier, which has become widely infamous, as well as the description that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a product of a Russian misleading propaganda.

His many public statements undermining the independence of the First Amendment further question the purpose of the “Disinformation Governance Board” and indicate that it is being set up to provide political cover for an unpopular administration and to launch political attacks against its opponents.

Lawmakers have accused the Biden administration of abusing taxpayer dollars to “attack Americans who disagree with its policy,” including labeling opponents of the COVID-19 mandate as “domestic extremists” and insulting parents involved in heated school board meetings.

Republicans have asked the DHS to provide the committee with documents and information so that they can complete their oversight powers by May 13.

Asked by Gadget Clock on Thursday about Djankovic’s previous statement and how the administration could “allay concerns” about his appointment, White House Press Secretary Saki responded: “I’m not sure who opposes this effort.”

Saki told reporters he was not sure who the person who was chosen as the head of the initiative was and that there was “no information” about Jankovic to discuss.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.