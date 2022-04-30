Republicans blast Mayorkas for pushing ‘absolutely shameful’ narrative about ‘domestic terrorism’



Its inability Motherland security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas has angered Republicans this week by naming a single case of domestic terrorism that his department has referred to the judiciary for prosecution and has stepped up their call for mayors to resign or impeach.

While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Meirkas reaffirmed his assessment that “domestic violent extremism represents the greatest terrorist-related threat to the country.”

Rep. Greg Steve, R-Fla., Pressured Mayerkas for information on any referrals made to the DOJ on the grounds of domestic terrorism. Mayerkas did not offer to give up after the hearing.

Steve told Gadget Clock Digital that he had not heard from the DHS and that he doubted he would ever receive a response.

In interviews with several GOP lawmakers since the Taste Exchange, Republicans have accused the Biden administration of exaggerating or even falsifying the threat of domestic terrorism as a way to avoid the real problem of immigration growth. Border Crossings that have reached historically high numbers.

“It tells you that they did not refer anyone from Homeland Security to the DOJ on charges of domestic terrorism or white nationalism,” Steve told Gadget Clock Digital. “And it shows you that the Biden administration is trying to create the narrative that the number one threat to the country, white nationalism and domestic terrorism, is not true.”

Steve Meyerkas supports the impeachment if the GOP is recaptured by Congress.

“They are trying to avoid a clear threat to our democracy and to the safety and security of the American people on the southern border,” Steve said.

DHS did not respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital about domestic terrorism crime information and more information on the DHS assessment, saying that domestic terrorism is a bigger threat to the country than the increase in the number of migrants at the border.

There were more than 1.7 million immigrants 2021 faces FY, and FY 2022 is expected to exceed 1 million Only face in the first six months of the fiscal year. At least 23 terrorists who crossed the southern border in 2021 were on the surveillance list.

“Democrats are absolutely gaslighting the American people.” Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Discusses Mayercas’ claims of domestic terrorism. “I do not believe that this is the biggest threat to our motherland. Our biggest threat is the southern border and the ongoing aggression.”

Boebert supported impeachment and enacted legislation on Friday, another mayor’s initiative – the “Disinformation Governance Board”, which is designed to eradicate misinformation.

Republican Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, has accused President Biden’s head of homeland security of spreading lies. Banks has already led a letter to 130 Republican colleagues, including the GOP leadership, questioning Mayerkas’s “suitability for office.”

“The Biden administration is blatantly lying to the American people and using ‘confusion’ as a label to slander and disrespect their critics,” Banks, R-End, told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement. “Myorcas’s inability to see a single incident of white supremacist terrorism, despite claiming it is the single biggest threat to the nation, is why DHS has created a new ‘Disinformation Governance Board’.”

Scott Perry, R.P., chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, has criticized the mayors for focusing more on U.S. citizens than “criminals and potential terrorists” crossing the border.

“His goal is to discredit Democrat political opponents by accusing them of being domestic terrorists, but he could not name a prosecution referral to the judiciary,” Perry told Gadget Clock Digital. “He should protect our nation from attacks on our southern border and protect the Americans, but also act as a handmaid of the far-left messaging machine.”

During the hearing, Mayercas spoke of efforts to root out domestic terrorism, including the creation of a new Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), which seeks to make communities a national priority area in the fight against extremism and the FEMA grant program. He also spoke of creating a dedicated internal terrorism branch within the department’s Intelligence and Analysis Office, which is “delivering an unprecedented level of information and intelligence” to state and local partners in dealing with the threat.

“We are vigilant against all forms of terrorism and targeted violence,” Mayerkas said. “The nature of these threats has evolved, but our alertness and determination remain.”

Mayorcas is not alone in his assessment that domestic violent extremism is the biggest terrorist threat to the motherland. Other high-ranking officials in the Biden administration and the Congressional Democrats shared the same message.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Way have testified before Congress that domestic violent extremist groups, including white supremacists, pose a growing threat to the United States.

According to Reuters, Garland told a Senate committee in May that “the threat of death is greater than ever … I have not seen a more serious threat to democracy than an attack on the US capital.”

Wray said in September 2021 that the FBI would “increase” resources to handle the growing caseload, which had increased from about 1,000 investigations to about 2,700 investigations in the spring of 2020.

In his testimony to Congress, Way said the biggest terrorist threat in the United States came from solo actors. These include indigenous jihadists who support the ISIS ideology, as well as domestic violent extremists who are “extremists by racial and ethnic bias, from anti-government, anti-authoritarian attitudes to conspiracy theories,” he said.

Way classified the January 6 Capitol attack as “domestic terrorism.”

Although Mayorcas did not mention this in his response to the stub on Thursday, the Homeland Security leader previously cited “repeated and endless bomb threats” against historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) as a cause for concern. Speaking earlier this month about the threat of domestic violent extremism, Mayerkas noted that “the most significant threat is the threat of white supremacists.”

This year, according to the White House, more than one-third of the country’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have received bomb threats. No explosives were found, but campus disturbances and threats prompted the Biden administration in March to announce a new grant fund of $ 50,000 to $ 150,000 for each school affected.

According to Inside Higher Aid, the FBI has investigated at least 59 threats of violence against HBCU, including Howard University, since the beginning of the year. Threats have been classified as racially motivated violent extremism and hate crime, according to the FBI.

“This investigation is a top priority for the Bureau,” the FBI said in February.

Benny Thompson, D-Miss, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, agrees with Mayercas that domestic violent extremism represents the biggest terrorist threat to the country. His committee has examined the threat posed by domestic terrorism, including against black churches and colleges.

Thompson’s office is referring to the National Intelligence (DNI) 2022 Official Threat Assessment Report, which states that lone wolves and small terrorist cells inspired by different ideologies “probably present the biggest terrorist threat to the United States,” including ethnic / racial. Violent extremism and militia extremism

Gerold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, DNY, expressed similar concerns. He began hearing Mayerkas on Thursday, fearing domestic terrorism.

“America faces many challenges,” Nadler said Thursday. “But one of the greatest modern threats to our country is the danger posed by violent right-wingers and white supremacists.”

Nadler added that “2020 had the highest number of internal terrorist incidents and plots in more than 30 years; 66% of them were caused by white supremacists, extremist militia members and other violent far-right extremists.”

But Texas GOP Ripa. August Fluger, former Air Force fighter pilot and former national security adviser President Trump He said the American people do not believe in the Biden administration’s threat assessment.

“His testimony before Congress was absolutely shameful,” Pfluger told Gadget Clock Digital. “He should be deployed to the southern border now.”

Fluger, who called for Mayerkas’s resignation, said the threats of pressure were not from domestic white supremacists, but from individuals on Russia, China, cyber attacks and those on terrorist surveillance across the southern border.

“I have spent my entire professional career analyzing threats and fighting them [and] To devise strategies on how to keep our country in a better position to stop them [threats]”It simply came to our notice then. At what point are secretarial mayors going to replace patriotism with politics? “