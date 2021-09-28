Republicans block government funding, refuse to raise debt limits

The package that was blocked on Monday, which also included emergency aid to support the resettlement and disaster recovery of Afghan refugees, would keep all government agencies funded until December 3 and extend the loan limit until the end of 2022. But after approval of the bill, the House fell short of the 60 votes needed to move forward in the Senate on Monday, with Democratic votes from just a week earlier.

The vote to extend the measure was 48 to 50. New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, was among those who voted “no,” a procedural maneuver to allow the bill to be reconsidered at some point. But there were no immediate details about the next steps.

The resulting cloud of fiscal uncertainty marked another challenge for Mr Biden and Democratic leaders, who face a difficult set of tasks as they push to keep the government funded, for infrastructure bills. Let’s scrutinize the votes together – also slated for a vote Thursday – and resolve their disputes over the comprehensive budget plan. They should also devise a new strategy to raise the statutory limit on federal borrowing, which officials have said is on track to reach mid- to late October.

“It can’t happen until the end of the week – I expect it to be by the end of the week,” Biden said at the White House on Monday, referring to the approach Congress has to meet all of the imperatives. Referring to the four legislations, he said, “We do this, the country is going to be in great shape.”

Without any of them, Mr. Biden’s agenda and the fortunes of his party would be in jeopardy, a possibility the Republicans prefer.