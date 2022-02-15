Republicans ‘concerned’ by Durham allegations, McCarthy pledges oversight with potential House majority



Congressional Republican House “Special Concerned with Minority Leader” Concerned by John Durham’s Newly Revealed Allegations Kevin McCarthy The House will return if the GOP oversees what the California promise reveals.

McCarthy and his Republican colleagues in the House and Senate have expressed concern about Durham’s allegations that Durham linked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign to the source of an investigation into Russia’s collusion.

The Durham investigation revealed over the weekend that Clinton campaign lawyers paid a technology company to “infiltrate” Trump Tower’s servers and later to the White House to establish a “conjecture” and “narrative” to connect with government agencies. Donald Trump in Russia.

Clinton campaign pays for ‘infiltrator’ Trump Tower, White House servers find Durham to link Trump to Russia

“Special Counsel John Durham’s ongoing investigation into Russia’s fraud is essential to reaching the truth and protecting our democracy, and as he has already uncovered some alarming results, it is clear that Congress must play its part,” McCarthy told Gadget Clock. Told Gadget Clock. Digital in a statement.

Democrats and the successor media may shake up this disturbing report, but if House Republicans gain a majority, we will use our oversight tools to determine if federal funds have been used, whether federal office-holders have abused their powers, and so on. To ensure that the annoying elements of this espionage scheme never happen again, “he continued.

Republican Jim Banks of Indiana, chair of the Republican Study Committee, also expressed concern about the publication, citing reports that the Biden campaign To pay The same cybersecurity firm at the center of Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation during the 2020 election for the work of Newstar Information Services, Accounting and Compliance.

“Where there is smoke, there is fire, and if Biden is involved in the campaign, as seen by others under the secret surveillance of his national security adviser Jack Sullivan and President Trump, it is a five-fold fire,” Banks told Gadget Clock. Digital.

“Nixon spied on a political committee; the Democrats spied on a properly elected president,” he continued. “They are not in the same ballpark and Congress has to act accordingly.”

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn told reporters Tuesday that Republicans are “very concerned about what we’ve learned from the filing in Durham.”

“And we’re still trying to see what more information there may be around it,” Blackburn said. “I think when you look at the dots on it and connect, you know, Susman and what he had then, of course, Mark Elias, Jake Sullivan. So we’ll wait until we get more information.”

Blackburn added that Sullivan “would like to move on until it is all clear.”

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla. “Over the years, the media has parodied the democratic narrative about Russia’s collusion, and now we are learning week after week, this is a complete lie,” Capitol Hill told reporters on Tuesday.

“The latest information from the Durham Report is that Clinton’s campaign, the party that threatened this Russian conspiracy, was actually spying on the President of the United States,” Scott said. “They spied on the president of the United States. They spied and they lied.”

“We need accountability. We need accountability for the Clinton campaign,” he continued. “We need accountability for Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler because they were involved. So the media has to start their work, talk about exactly what is being said and hold these people accountable.”

Scott added that Attorney General Merrick Garland “needs to be there to make sure that Durham has all the resources it needs to conduct a thorough investigation.”

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Kramer joined his fellow Republicans to raise their concerns, telling reporters Tuesday that he was “not shocked by the evidence” that Clinton’s campaign not only spied on opponents of his presidential campaign, but the United States President, as well as a statement. Attempts have been made to embed some technical evidence to prove that this is not true, a lie that is rarely mentioned by the network. “

“It’s a lie. They like to refer to other things as lies,” Kramer said. “But I’m equally surprised that the networks weren’t very interested in the story because, of course, it makes Democrats look bad, Hillary Clinton looks bad. A look they’ve earned, anyway.”

Kramer said he believed it was time to “at least give some time to the Democratic Party scandal and lie about Hillary Clinton and Russian Milon Donald Trump and return the Russian Milon truth about Hillary Clinton.”