Republicans Hit Biden on Coronavirus



“McCarthy’s first blow to Biden is a potential hit – he sold himself to voters as a man who could make a difference in the fight against cowardice, yet more Americans are dying,” said Republican Polster Neil Newhouse, who surveyed voters. The problem is that the main thing is that Republicans have always focused on the economic effects of the epidemic, and now we see independent and swing voters expressing concern about those effects: supply chains, inflation, jobs, not opening shops or whatever they want. ”

He further added that “there is a sense that Biden’s presidency is falling short of his promises.”

Thanksgiving is upon us, which means the holiday season is in full swing. The country’s 14-day new infection has risen by an average of 25 percent, with more than 94,000 new cases a day, again with hot spots in the upper Midwest. At the same time, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines remains. Non-vaccinated people are 5.8 times more likely to be positive than fully vaccinated people and 14 times more likely to die from infection.

The bias gap between infection and vaccination rates is only slightly narrowing. According to Charles Gabba, a Democratic healthcare analyst using data from Johns Hopkins University, most Republican counties have 2.78 times more new cases than most Democratic counties, three times less than a month ago. The death toll in those Republican counties is nearly six times higher than in the Democratic counties.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Min. Newhouse’s firm, Public Opinion Strategies, found that Mr. Biden’s overall approval rating for treating his epidemic is relatively low at 51 percent in October, down from 69 percent in April, but only 53 percent in August.

Updated November 24, 2021, 7:56 a.m. ET

But in the suburbs, where the 2020 presidential race was won, the president’s recognition rating on the epidemic has dropped from 51 percent to 45 percent since August. And in white men, the slide is more pronounced, 58 percent in April to 43 percent in August and 32 percent in October.

Republican lawmakers are trying to block vaccine orders at the local, state and federal levels. In September, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, an obstetrician, proposed a resolution blocking the use of federal funds to implement the president’s vaccine order for businesses with at least 100 employees, after all 50 Republicans in the Senate backed it. .