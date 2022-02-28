Republicans introduce joint resolution demanding Russia lose permanent seat on UN Security Council



First in Fox: Several high-profile Republicans are pushing for a joint resolution calling on President Biden to press Russia to oust Russia from its permanent seat in the UN Security Council, which has vetoed Moscow’s resolutions.

The Republican effort, led by Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and New York envoy Claudia Tane, comes after Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“The Russian government is actively killing innocent Ukrainian civilians, committing war crimes and invading sovereign territory without provocation. At the same time, Moscow is taking decisions at the UN through its role as a permanent member of the Security Council. Russia must be deported. From the international community,” Blackburn said. Said in a statement.

“Putin is trying to rebuild the Soviet Union and his ambassador should not be allowed to veto the UN response to Russia’s aggression. The Russian Federation is a direct threat to global security and the sovereignty of our international partners.”

Teneny added: “Russia is setting a new and dangerous precedent by abusing its role in the UN Security Council to protect itself from being held accountable for its shameless, illegal and unpleasant attacks on a sovereign country. Face it in the council, but that doesn’t mean Congress should back down. ”

In addition to Tenny and Blackburn, the resolution is co-sponsored by Republican Sense. Kevin Kramer of North Dakota, Chuck Grassley and Johnny Ernst of Iowa, Rick Scott of Florida and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi.

The make-up of the UN Security Council has come under international scrutiny after Russia vetoed a Security Council resolution condemning its aggression in Ukraine and calling for its withdrawal.

The charter was written as one of the five permanent (P5) members of the Soviet Union Council.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia took its position on the Council – a move that was unchallenged. The presidency of the council rotates on a monthly basis. Russia will be replaced by the President for February and the UAE in March. The United States will chair the council in May.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Sunday ruled out the possibility of Russia being removed from the Security Council.

“Russia is a member of the Security Council. It is enshrined in the UN Charter,” he told CNN. “But we are going to hold Russia accountable for disrespecting the UN Charter.”

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to the report