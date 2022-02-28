World

Republicans introduce joint resolution demanding Russia lose permanent seat on UN Security Council

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Republicans introduce joint resolution demanding Russia lose permanent seat on UN Security Council
Written by admin
Republicans introduce joint resolution demanding Russia lose permanent seat on UN Security Council

Republicans introduce joint resolution demanding Russia lose permanent seat on UN Security Council

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Several high-profile Republicans are pushing for a joint resolution calling on President Biden to press Russia to oust Russia from its permanent seat in the UN Security Council, which has vetoed Moscow’s resolutions.

The Republican effort, led by Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and New York envoy Claudia Tane, comes after Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“The Russian government is actively killing innocent Ukrainian civilians, committing war crimes and invading sovereign territory without provocation. At the same time, Moscow is taking decisions at the UN through its role as a permanent member of the Security Council. Russia must be deported. From the international community,” Blackburn said. Said in a statement.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Putin is trying to rebuild the Soviet Union and his ambassador should not be allowed to veto the UN response to Russia’s aggression. The Russian Federation is a direct threat to global security and the sovereignty of our international partners.”

Sen. Marsha speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Blackburn, R. Ten., Orlando, Fla.

Sen. Marsha speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Blackburn, R. Ten., Orlando, Fla.
((AP Photo / John Roux))

Teneny added: “Russia is setting a new and dangerous precedent by abusing its role in the UN Security Council to protect itself from being held accountable for its shameless, illegal and unpleasant attacks on a sovereign country. Face it in the council, but that doesn’t mean Congress should back down. ”

READ Also  Number of residents in ICU takes a big jump in Albany County COVID update, January 25

In addition to Tenny and Blackburn, the resolution is co-sponsored by Republican Sense. Kevin Kramer of North Dakota, Chuck Grassley and Johnny Ernst of Iowa, Rick Scott of Florida and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi.

The make-up of the UN Security Council has come under international scrutiny after Russia vetoed a Security Council resolution condemning its aggression in Ukraine and calling for its withdrawal.

Smoke and flames rise from a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the Ukrainian city of Kalinivka.

Smoke and flames rise from a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the Ukrainian city of Kalinivka.
(Reuters)

The charter was written as one of the five permanent (P5) members of the Soviet Union Council.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia took its position on the Council – a move that was unchallenged. The presidency of the council rotates on a monthly basis. Russia will be replaced by the President for February and the UAE in March. The United States will chair the council in May.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Sunday ruled out the possibility of Russia being removed from the Security Council.

“Russia is a member of the Security Council. It is enshrined in the UN Charter,” he told CNN. “But we are going to hold Russia accountable for disrespecting the UN Charter.”

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to the report

#Republicans #introduce #joint #resolution #demanding #Russia #lose #permanent #seat #Security #Council

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Taliban rewarded the family of suicide bombers, called 'hero' of Islam, promised money and land

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment