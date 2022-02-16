Republicans pledge to uncover COVID origins: ‘We will leave no stone unturned’



Republicans are trying to uncover the source of COVID-19 and will launch a full investigation – in support of subpona power – if the GOP takes control of Congress in January for the cause of the global epidemic.

For months, Republicans have been urging Democrats to hold investigative public hearings and force donations to testify at a study conducted at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology – to no avail. But if Congress flips through GOP control during midterm elections, Republicans say they are ready to use all the tools of the majority to find the answer.

“The House Republicans on Energy and Commerce are determined to get to the core of Kovid-19, and we will not give up,” Washington GOP Republican Kathy McMurray told Rogers, a top Republican on the Strong Energy and Trade Committee, Gadget Clock Digital.

“Every American who has lost a loved one in Covid, every nurse and first responder who has worked day and night to fight COVID and keep us safe, and every child who has faced a mental health emergency due to school closure and lockdown, has responded.” Eligible. ”

There are two competing theories as to how Covid-19 got started: naturally or via lab release. Under the theory of natural origin, the novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, will evolve from an animal and travel to humans directly or through an intermediate host animal. Another theory is that the virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which studies bat coronaviruses and is engaged in risky gain-of-function research, possibly through a researcher who accidentally contracted the virus during an experiment and spread it to the community.

Scientists do not agree on the origin of the virus, but the US intelligence community has not been able to determine the cause of the outbreak, which killed more than 5.8 million people worldwide.

Knowing the origins could help determine how to prevent future epidemics and develop public policy to hold China potentially responsible for global epidemics. And if risky lab research is linked to the creation of coronaviruses in novels, policymakers will have more motivation to make controlled or potentially federal funding for profit-of-function research and to make donors more accountable.

Although China is not cooperating and denies the lab leak theory, U.S. investigators believe they could obtain vital information from a New York-based company called EcoHealth Alliance, which received $ 117 million in U.S. taxpayer dollars and conducted research with Whan. According to a Republican House Assistant at the Institute of Virology.

In particular, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded EcoHealth about $ 600,000, which was then awarded to the Wuhan Institute of Virology during 2014-2019 for bat coronavirus research.

Minority Republicans are shooting a series of letters to the NIH, the EcoHealth Alliance, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to ask U.S. taxpayers to indirectly fund research into what the U.S. government knows about the Uhan Institute. Of virology. Apart from the FOIA results and third-party lawsuits, Republicans have not been able to relax many responses. An aide to the GOP committee said government agencies were not responsive and that the EcoHealth Alliance was throwing stones.

If Republicans regain control of Congress, they will have the power to set agendas, hold hearings, and issue subpoenas. There is a scenario where the NIH and the EcoHealth Alliance have to return the documents and respond to the letter that the Republicans have ignored. Republicans could force EcoHealth Alliance leader Peter Daszak, who has strongly advocated natural resource theory, to testify before Congress and provide information to the American people, a Republican aide to the Energy and Trade Committee told Gadget Clock Digital.

Regardless of whether the epidemic originated in the lab, Republicans say U.S. taxpayers need to be more transparent about what kind of research dollars are funding.

Gain-of-function research involves removing viruses from animals and artificially engineering them in a laboratory to make them more contagious and deadly to humans. The purpose of such research is to allow scientists to move beyond the curve in developing treatments for specific infectious diseases.

But such research is controversial – and under the Obama administration, US funding was suspended in 2014 – due to concerns about overcoming the risks of creating more dangerous pathogens to prepare for future outbreaks. The federal funding ban was lifted in 2017 with new guidelines.

Despite the Democrats’ refusal to investigate the source, Republicans have still been able to uncover important information, such as Dr. Anthony Fawcett, director of the National Institute, said Kentucky Republican James Comer, a top Republican on the House Oversight Committee. Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House’s top medical adviser, was aware that NIH was funding Wuhan Labs for risky experimental research on the bat coronavirus and how Fawcett could “work to conceal information and deliberately undermine lab leak theory.”

“When Republicans are in power in 2023, we will use every tool at our disposal to get answers for the American people and to hold those who have defended the truth accountable,” Comer told Gadget Clock Digital.

For its part, the NIH continues to insist that its grant to the EcoHealth Alliance, which was then sub-awarded to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, does not meet the definition of “function gain” research. The NIH said the research it funded could not be the origin of the coronavirus epidemic based on the genetic sequence of the virus.

“The NIH wants to set a direct record in NIH-supported research to understand naturally occurring bat coronaviruses at the Uhan Institute of Virology, funded by the NIH-funded EcoHealth Alliance,” said Francis Collins, a former NIH director, in October. “Analysis of published genomic data and other documents from donors shows that naturally occurring bat coronaviruses studied under NIH grants did not genetically far from SARS-CoV-2 and probably did not cause the COVID-19 epidemic. No claim is blatantly false.”

Recent emails between virology experts and Fawcett and Collins at the start of the epidemic have added to the concerns of congressional investigators. Scientists initially suggested that COVID-19 came from a lab, but Fawcett and Collins emails appear to mitigate those concerns.

Critics suspect that there was a professional interest in leading leading scientists not to respond to efficacy research and to invite further scrutiny of a possibility that a U.S.-funded lab could be used to manipulate coronaviruses that could spread an epidemic. Gave. .

Thomas Dinanno, the former acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, called the Fawcett emails “destructive.”

Instead of raising legitimate concerns about the source of the lab-leak with the Trump administration – which would have significant national security and diplomatic implications – Fawcett and his “international club of virus experts” suppressed the natural resource theory and “covered it up,” Dinanno told Gadget Clock Digital. .

“He and Collins did everything they could to bury the truth and keep their thumbs on the scale that it is a natural resource. They were concerned about international harmony. Instead of playing the role of public health expert, they took on their role. National Security Adviser, Secretary of State And the work of the president, “said Dinanno, who spoke publicly about how State Department officials were warned not to investigate the source of COVID-19.

Dinanno is pushing Democrats for an investigation and a hearing.

“Whatever the reason, the majority party views the search for the source as a biased attack or personal attack on Dr. Fawcett. It is not. People sometimes lose sight of the fact that he is both a presidential coronavirus adviser and a senior official at the NIH That is, it is financing dangerous research with the Chinese government, “he said.