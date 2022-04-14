Republicans press Blinken on gender ‘X’ for passports, say decision ‘makes a mockery of science’



First in Fox: A group of House Republicans is pushing Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the State Department’s decision to allow Americans to apply for passports that listed the holder’s gender as “X” was “a mockery of science.”

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mitch, along with 12 of her GOP colleagues, wrote a letter to Blinken in response to her March announcement that the State Department would “begin allowing U.S. citizens to choose ‘X’ as their gender identifier ‘when applying for a passport.”

“This is a deeply worrying decision for a variety of reasons,” they wrote in a letter on Thursday. “First, for an administration that claims to follow science, it’s interesting to see what aspects of science you want to ignore. Men are men and women are women.”

GENDER option with ‘X’ to start US passport

“It’s a biological fact. And you don’t have to be a biologist to figure it out,” they added, referring to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing.

McClean and his colleagues Wrote That’s Blinken’s “decision mocks science” and they believe the secretary knows “it’s a science joke.”

The letter said, “Your press release highlights your June announcement, which allows U.S. passport applicants to self-select their gender regardless of whether they provide medical documentation, ‘although their chosen gender differs from their other citizenship or identity documents.'” The letter said.

Republicans wrote that the “second problematic aspect” of Blinken’s declaration was that it changed the word passport from “sex” – which lawmakers said was “unacceptable” – “gender”, which “only further weakens science.”

McClain and his GOP colleagues blasted the announcement as “another example of your department’s priorities,” based on his track record as Blinken’s secretary of state.

“Over the course of more than a year, you have maintained a record of failures,” they wrote. “From the heinous and unforgivable collapse of Afghanistan, to the inadequate response to the growing threat posed by Communist China, to your failed diplomatic efforts to prevent the invasion of Ukraine, your leadership in the State Department has proved incompetent and embarrassing.

“Despite this failure, the State Department has devoted time and resources not only to this unscientific endeavor, but also to the promotion of your proposed Spotify playlist. You may recall that the official State Department Twitter tweeted your proposed Spotify. Playlist. Eight times Within weeks, Americans have been trapped in Afghanistan. “

Lawmakers ended their letter by describing the State Department’s move as “another disturbing example of the Biden administration giving far-left awakened minorities” and “more embarrassing for an administration that claims to follow science.”

“While your credentials as Secretary of State are as credible as the science behind this announcement, it would be better for you to reverse this decision. Then, perhaps, the American people will begin to believe the hollow statement that the Biden administration is pursuing.”

American passport has been applied for Approved To apply for a passport with “X” gender from Monday.

Several high-profile House Republicans have signed the letter, including Florida Rep. Byron Donald, North Carolina’s Ted Bud and Texas’ Brian Babin.

