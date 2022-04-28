Republicans press Hunter Biden’s business partner for records on tax refund transfer from father



Republicans in the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday sent a letter to Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, demanding information about a 2010 alleged transfer of a 2010 tax refund check from then-Vice President Biden to his son.

The committee’s ranking member, James Comer of Kentucky, and more than a dozen other Republicans issued the letter questioning what role Hunter Biden played in his father’s financial management.

“An email from the Committee to Republicans shows that in 2010, when Hunter was president of Biden’s company, you received a tax refund check from then-Vice President Biden and were able to hand over that amount to Hunter because now-President Biden had money with his son.” The letter said. It raises the question of how much money President Biden owed to his son and what role his son played in managing the president’s finances.

“If President Biden and Hunter share funds, or if President Biden owes a debt to his son – the American people deserve to know, especially in light of the millions of dollars Hunter’s businesses run from countries hostile to US interests,” the letter continued. .

The committee gave Schwerin, president of the dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, a deadline of May 11 to create all documents and communications sent and received from Schwerin’s Rosemont email account regarding the Biden family’s finances, including “financial transactions, tax filings, deposits, or loans.” “As well as all documents and communications between Schwerin, Hunter Biden and / or President Biden from January 20, 2009 to the present.

The letter asks Schwerin to compile a list of current and former positions held by any member of the Biden family in established, owned, or affiliated companies.

“If President Biden and Hunter share funds, or if President Biden owes money to his son – the American people deserve to know, especially in light of the millions of dollars Hunter’s businesses run from rival countries to the US interest. Managed tax returns, “wrote lawmakers. “Your simultaneous role as President of Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca Partners and handler of President Biden’s tax return money – and subsequently nominated for a ‘chief administrative position'[]”It simply came to our notice then.

The letter came in a federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign earnings, including with the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Limited, in which Biden served on the board of directors.

Earlier this month, the White House confirmed President Biden’s 2019 claim that he had “never spoken to his son” about his “foreign business dealings.”