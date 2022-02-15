Republicans rescue Biden FDA commissioner nominee as handful of Democrats vote no



The Senate on Tuesday nominated President Biden for FDA commissioner. Robert Calliff was confirmed by 50 to 46 votes, one senator voted, despite several Democrats opposing the election, and Sen. Ben Ray Luzan, DNM, is recovering from a stroke despite being absent.

Sense though. Joe Manchin, DW, Richard Blumenthal, D-Con., Maggie Hassan, DNH, Ed Markey, D-Mass. And Barney Sanders, I-VT., All went against the administration in Calif, Republican Sense. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Susan Collins, R-Main, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Patrick Tommy, R-Pa., And Richard Barr are voting against RN. C., everyone voted for him. Sen. Mike Rounds, RS.D., withdrew any of his votes and voted to sync up with Lausanne.

Calif was previously in office from February 2016 to January 2017, the end of the Obama administration, and has been criticized for failing to take appropriate action to address the opioid crisis. During the December confirmation hearing, some of the toughest questions that Caliph faced came from Democrats.

DEMS GRILL BIDEN FDA nominated opioids, pharma tie

“Why didn’t you take steps to change the oxycodone label when you led the FDA in 2016?” Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., asked at one of the several controversial exchanges.

Sen. Barney Sanders, I-Vt., Challenged Callie at a hearing on his relationship with the pharmaceutical industry, citing that he was one of the latest examples of former FDA commissioners getting jobs or board positions at a pharmaceutical company.

“At a time when the American people are outraged by the high cost of prescription drugs. What comfort can you give the American people when you yourself are so closely associated with the pharmaceutical industry?” Sanders asked.

Calvary assured Sanders that he was “a physician first and foremost,” but Sanders was not convinced he had voted against Calvary on Tuesday.

Manchin Biden opposes FDA nominee, citing opioid epidemic failure: ‘How many more Americans have to die?’

Democratic Sense. Blumenthal, Manchin and Marquee all spoke out against Caliph’s nomination before the vote, noting that his state was particularly affected by opioid abuse. West Virginia announced again in December that it would not vote for Caliph.

“Why would we want to convince someone whose actions quickly failed to stem the tide of the opioid epidemic?” Manchin asked. “During Dr. Calif’s previous term as FDA commissioner, drug-related overdoses increased. Five years later, they rose again, this time in record numbers.”

Manchin noted at the time that more than half a million Americans had died since the FDA first approved oxycodone in 1995. He also blasted Caliph for hinting that he would keep current FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock with the agency because he “directly oversees the approval of many addictive drugs on the market as part of the FDA leadership.”

“We need a leader who is ready for reform to improve public health outcomes and Dr. Caliph is not that candidate,” Manchin added.

Blumenthal similarly stressed the need for change at the top of the agency, and he echoed Sanders’ concerns about California’s industrial connections.

“I believe that its relationship with the pharmaceutical industry, as well as other issues raised in the confirmation process, show me that there are better potential nominees,” Blumenthal said, adding that he also opposed Calif when confirmed in 2016. “And I want someone who will really sever ties with the past. We need a new era in the FDA. And that hope, combined with my reservations about his relationship with the pharmaceutical industry, persuades me to vote against him.”

Republican Burr, however, took the opportunity to speak out in support of her before the vote, saying that Calif “would provide the necessary leadership to promote today’s biomedical advances.” He further argued that the last time he worked in this role, Caliph was not in the office to do much, leaving enough time to blame for doing something wrong.

