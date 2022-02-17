Republicans see signs of midterm ‘red wave’ in SF school board recall: ‘They’ve ignored parents’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Several prominent Republican lawmakers and conservative voices have said they see the recent recall election in San Francisco as a harbinger of a massive GOP gain in Congress.

Virginia Fox, a ranking member of the House Education and Labor Committee, told Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday that “there’s a lot of blood in the political water, and Democrats aren’t running for the mountains anymore – they’re running.”

San Francisco recalls 3 school board members: ‘a clear message’

“You don’t have to try to read the tea leaves to find out what’s going on across the country; it’s pretty much clear to everyone,” Fox said. “The Democrats are in trouble politically because they have ignored their parents. The election of the San Francisco School Board is another loss for the Democrats.

“A red wave is coming, and it will be a coup de Grace for the entire Democrat agenda,” Fox added.

“Republicans are committed to standing up for parents and students,” New York House Republican Conference Chair Alice Stefanik told Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday. “It’s a winning message that resonates with families across the country, even in San Francisco.

“The withdrawal of three members of the San Francisco School Board, who have given their far-left preference to students, should serve as a warning that families have considerable left control over the classroom.”

Republican Jim Banks, R-Ind., Said in an email statement to Gadget Clock Digital that the recall election was the latest example of parents pushing the progressive left behind.

“From Northeast Indiana to the backyard of Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, we see parents across the country rejecting the support of the extreme left in school closures and classroom vigils,” Banks, a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, said Wednesday.

“It should be a big wake-up call for Democrats, but it won’t be,” Banks added. “As I wrote in a memo to my colleagues after Glenn Yankin’s impressive victory last fall, Republicans have a responsibility and must be the voice of reason for frustrated parents of all political backgrounds.”

Bank release Memo Last year, the GOP’s opportunity to lean towards a culture war was addressed in conversations about critical race theory.

“Culture tends to war. Because the reaction against critical race theory is real,” Banks wrote. “We’re starting to see a biological movement from parents across the country in places like Loudon County, Virginia; Pelham, New York; South Lake, Texas; and Bloomington, Illinois. A signal should be sent to concerned parents: We are behind you. “

Representative Julia Letlow, R-La., A fellow member of Fox’s House Education and Labor Committee, told Gadget Clock Digital that “everywhere, from Virginia to San Francisco, parents have sent a clear message that they want a seat at the table when it comes to their child’s education.”

“As Republicans, we are fighting to ensure that families are never pushed out of the learning process, because at the end of the day, they are our children, not the government,” Leto added.

“Extremely left school boards are robbing American children of quality education,” Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett told Gadget Clock Digital. “School hysteria in San Francisco and across the country needs to end. Now is the time for parents to get their school back.”

Rep. James Comer, R.K., who also sits on the House Education and Labor Committee, told Gadget Clock Digital that “disgruntled parents began the 2022 election cycle in San Francisco” by dismissing school board members who had given priority to the school. , And their own political agenda on children’s education. “

“I hope voters across the country will pass similar verdicts in November against politicians who have fought to keep schools closed and children wearing masks,” Komar continued.

Republican political groups have also weighed in on the red wave, with Nathan Brand, spokesman for the Republican National Committee (RNC), following the San Francisco recall election, saying “from Virginia to San Francisco, parents are hearing their voices.”

“Democrats are losing because they have vested interests, littering, closing schools and forcing masking in front of students,” Brand continued. “Republicans know that parents’ voices are important in educating their children.”

“Last night’s decisive results in the San Francisco school board election show that Asian American families have rejected the radical democratic agenda of closing schools, forcibly changing masks and renaming schools to appease vigilantes,” said Ninoa Johns, RNC director of Asian Pacific American Media. A statement

“As in the Virginia governor election, Asian parents in San Francisco sided with Democrat politicians who scored more extremist ideologies and political points than their children. Even in deep blue San Francisco, Democrats are proving they are out of touch.”

The brand also hinted at a recent tweet from RNC chairman Rona McDaniel, saying the election withdrawal results “prove that parents have rejected the Democrat agenda of closing schools, forcing masks and renaming schools to appease far-left workers.”

Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, warned Democrats that “the medium term is approaching” and that “Democrats have a choice: retire or lose.”

The red wave was forecast after three members of the San Francisco School Board were removed from their posts.

Jonathan Butcher, a Will Skillman Fellow in Education at the Heritage Foundation, told Gadget Clock Digital that the withdrawal was part of a “larger national trend.”

“The San Francisco School Board has made a number of fundamental decisions, including removing the name of Abraham Lincoln from a school name. Voters have spoken out loud and clear that it does not represent their community,” Butcher said. “The withdrawal is part of a national trend. By June of last year, concerned parents and voters in the United States began withdrawing more than twice the annual average number of school boards.

“As long as interest groups and policymakers dismiss or use parents as a threat, parents and voters (often one and the same) will respond by acting in the best interests of their children.”

“Parents have receipts for anti-science and anti-kid crowds and they’re just getting started,” added Jack Rode, senior adviser to N2 America and veteran Virginia GOP strategist. “Teachers union-controlled politicians will be held responsible for the long memories of distressed parents.”

Critics, including San Francisco Mayor London Brid, have argued with school board members – President Gabriella Lopez, Vice President Fauga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins – pushing progressive politics instead of working for the best interests of children during the epidemic, and voters agree.

In San Francisco, one of the most liberal cities in the country, Democrats split over withdrawal efforts. Gadget Clock has raised a high level of concern among parents about what is being taught at the polling school.

The mayor, who is now responsible for hiring new board members to fill the vacancy until another election in November, also praised the parents who initiated the effort.